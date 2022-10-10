ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

11th Annual Shake Your Trail Feather is This Month

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1323uG_0iTns80C00
Google Maps

The TECHE Projec t is hosting its 11th annual “Shake Your Trail Feather” Festival: A celebration on the Bayou Teche Paddle Trail on Saturday, October 22, 2022. This event is a celebration of the Bayou Tech Paddle Trail at Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge.

This year there will be two options for those who decide to partake in the event.

Option A is the typical 4.5 mi./2 hr. paddle to Parc des Ponts in Breaux Bridge.

Option B is a longer 6.5 mi./2.45 hr. paddle to Lil’s on the Teche in Breaux Bridge.

Tickets for this year’s event are $15 for adults, and $10 for children 12 and under before the day of the event. On the day of the event, the prices will go up to $18 for adults and $12 for children. Both prices do include the festival pin.

Get Tickets Here

There will be two bands that will accompany the paddlers down the bayou. They will provide music and entertainment as the paddlers make their way down the bayou.

There will also be several other activities on the day of the event. You can expect lunch to be served, plenty of drinks, merchandise sales, kid’s activities, and of course live music from Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express until 2 pm.

Download the KTDY Mobile App Now

For more information on the parade and watercraft, you can visit the official parade website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVqVY_0iTns80C00
Townsquare Media/ Southside Park boat launch (Photo by Julie Hebert)

Please note that the registration fee does not include Kayak rental or lunch.

For more information, you can email techeproject@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

85th International Crowley Rice Festival begins Oct. 20

CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20. The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526. The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage...
CROWLEY, LA
KLFY News 10

Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival

Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
SCOTT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
999ktdy.com

The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Feather#The Bayou Tech#The Ossun Express
KLFY.com

St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

St. Edmund homecoming queen crowned

Mary Helen Miller, right, a senior at St. Edmund High School, was crowned homecoming queen during Friday’s evening homecoming game. Miller is the daughter of Brad and Tonya Miller and she is pictured with last year’s homecoming queen Greta Miller. (Photo by Tom Dodge)
EUNICE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy