Bakersfield Now
Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas northwest of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 5:00 p.m.
Mysterious 'Fogbow' Weather Phenomenon Appears Over California
A photographer captured the image over San Francisco while walking in the Marin Headlands.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 12
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Mystery of WWII relic found in California's Lake Shasta may be solved
Thanks to an eagle-eyed SFGATE reader, there may be an answer.
The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley
According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.
Cajon Pass named one of the deadliest roads in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation."It's quite scary, said driver Stefanie.Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest road in the state, the Cajon Pass every day. "Honestly, it's the people who want to drive way too fast up and down the hill," said Stefanie. Another driver agreed with Stefanie saying many drivers do not drive properly, especially around blind corners. While the Cajon Pass is the deadliest road in all of California, it...
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Kern County Probation Unit
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A Kern County probation unit was involved in a traffic collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, around 8:16 p.m. on L and 28th streets in the city of Bakersfield. When Bakersfield Police Department responded to the call at the location, they determined that two...
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Special needs man missing out of California City found
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:30 P.M.): The California City Police Department said the missing man has been found. The California City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing special needs man. Haudarie Hooker is described as 30, Black, around 4'8" tall, 90-100 pounds with short...
More than 77K cannabis plants seized in Kern County part of nearly 1 million seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. Authorities seized more than 77,000 in Kern County alone. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated […]
rtands.com
CHSRA eyes construction toward Bakersfield
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) is applying for a $67 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration to improve highway/rail grade crossings in Shafter, Calif. CHSRA on Oct. 11 reported that the grant, part of the Fiscal Year...
KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
$1.5 billion Centennial Corridor enters the homestretch: Freeway connector 8 months to finish line
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve no doubt noticed that monolithic freeway overpass at 99 and Stockdale Highway – an overpass to nowhere, at the moment, but not for long. The Centennial Corridor project is entering the home stretch: Literally, the last 800 feet of the home stretch. That doesn’t mean this is going to be […]
Man dies in early morning car accident in Wasco
According to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a man has died in a traffic accident in Wasco.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
KGET 17
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes near Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck early Wednesday morning in an area just north of the Grapevine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck in 8.7 miles north of the Grapevine on Interstate 5 just south of Maricopa Highway around 5:54 a.m., according to the USGS.
Bakersfield Now
Overnight closures scheduled for Highway 58, 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two nighttime closures are scheduled this week for highways 58 and 99 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, due to construction and electrical work, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program (TRIP). Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is set to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 12...
WATCH: Chaotic Wind, Rain Tears Down California Birthday Party Setup
Watch the video here.
KGET 17
2 men killed in fatal crash on Highway 46 identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in the Oct. 5 head-on semitruck crash on Highway 46. The coroner’s office identified Damian Eden Orpineda, 23, as the operator of the 2003 Toyota that was hit by a semi-truck. Officials also identified Alejandro Orpineda Olivas, 21, as the passenger of the Toyota. Both men were from Wasco and died at the scene.
