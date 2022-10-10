ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Arizona's CD2 could decide congressional delegation makeup

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cowboy caviar is more expensive to make. Tractor parts are in short supply. And employees are hard to find. One voter, Hallie Overman-Jackman, sees a path to improving the economy, and that's to vote the Republican ticket in next month's general election. “I can say...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Snohomish, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
SFGate

ACLU challenge of Nevada ballot hand-counting dismissed

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nye County District Court judge dismissed an emergency petition by the ACLU’s Nevada chapter attempting to stop the county from its plan to hand-count votes alongside a machine tabulator starting later this month. The plan was spurred by false claims of election fraud.
NYE COUNTY, NV
SFGate

Michael Bloomberg is bankrolling Calif.'s Prop. 31 by himself

The committee supporting California's Proposition 31 — a measure that would ban in-person sales of flavored tobacco products — has the received the overwhelming majority of its funds from billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate, according to campaign finance records. Of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy