ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

University of Minnesota service workers vote to strike over ‘poverty wages’

By Max Nesterak
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrvDz_0iTnrd7Z00

Marissa Bremer-Roark, a building and grounds worker at the University of Minnesota, leads her fellow workers in a chant calling for higher wages on Aug. 30, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer.

Some 1,500 custodians, cooks, groundskeepers and other services workers across the University of Minnesota’s five campuses are threatening to strike for the first time in history unless the university agrees to substantial pay increases.

“We intend to end poverty wages at the University of Minnesota,” said Mick Kelly, 65, a cook who’s worked at the university for 20 years. “We have members who are homeless. We have members who are my age living in people’s basements. That’s the reality of work at the university right now.”

Workers, who are unionized with the Teamsters Local 320, voted by a 93% margin to authorize a strike, rejecting the university’s “last best final offer,” which included the highest pay increase for Teamsters employees in 26 years, according to the university.

Service workers would see an average 5% pay increase under the one-year contract proposed by the university, while workers at the top of the pay scale would get a one time bonus of $500. The average starting wage for a Teamsters job would rise to $21.67 an hour, according to the university.

“The University provides our employees not only with fair pay, but with extensive and generous health and wellbeing benefits,” said Kenneth Horstman, the university’s vice president for human resources , in a statement sent to students, faculty and staff last week.

The Teamsters balked at the offer, pointing out that the raises wouldn’t make up for what their paychecks have lost in value because of soaring inflation. The union is seeking a 10% general wage increase and an additional 5% increase for long-term workers at the top of their pay scale. They also want year-round work for their members, many of whom are only contracted for the school year but cannot collect unemployment benefits during the summers.

“We know (President) Joan Gabel and the university administration can afford to pay us living wages. The university has record revenues, and administrators are giving themselves huge raises,” said Sara Parcells, who’s worked as a groundskeeper at the university for 25 years. “The time is now for Teamsters to get the raise they deserve.”

Gabel received a 22% raise this fiscal year with her entire compensation package valued at $1.08 million, which is in line with the salaries of other Big Ten university presidents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4Zn2_0iTnrd7Z00

Mick Kelly, a cook at the University of Minnesota, speaks at a press conference announcing a strike vote by service workers unionized with Teamsters Local 320 on Oct. 10, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer.

The union didn’t say when it would strike or for how long. Teamsters Local 320 Secretary-Treasurer Brian Aldes said the union would file its intent to strike on Tuesday, which kicks off a 10-day cooling off period.

“I don’t know if the university believes that the union and its membership are bluffing. But the union’s membership has spoken loud and clear. We are not willing to continue to earn poverty wages,” Aldes said.

University service employees working full time do earn enough to be above the federal poverty level, which is $27,740 for a family of four . However, the wages of many of the workers do not cover the cost of living, which is $112,487 a year for a family of four in Hennepin County, according to the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.

A recent survey of service workers at the university found that 61% do not have enough money to pay for basic expenses, 44% have put off paying bills to buy groceries in the past year and 8% have experienced homelessness while working for the university.

After years of modest raises, staff wages are 13% lower than the market rate, according to the university’s own analysis .

The union is also pushing to increase the minimum wage for its members to $20 an hour at the university. It’s currently $15 an hour, where it’s been stuck since 2017.

The union’s minimum wage is now the same as that for all workers at large companies in Minneapolis, under the city’s minimum wage law. Starting this fall, non-union university students will also make at least $15 an hour.

Union workers say the low wages are why the university can’t fill scores of vacant jobs. The labor shortage is particularly severe in food services, with students reporting one dining hall serving “Lunchables,” which are prepackaged snacks and meals usually aimed at schoolchildren. The university said the Lunchables were not offered as a meal replacement but were given away for free since they were nearing expiration. Because of a lack of food options, the university has offered to refund students for some of their September dining costs.

To fill empty positions, the university has also turned to gig workers and out-of-state temporary workers, who earn higher hourly wages than longtime union staff.

The post University of Minnesota service workers vote to strike over ‘poverty wages’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Minnesota Reformer

Workers launch 2-day strike at 7 of the biggest condo buildings in the Twin Cities

Desk attendants and caretakers at seven of the largest condo buildings in the Twin Cities launched a two-day unfair labor practices strike on Thursday night as they seek to unionize with the Service Employees International Union Local 26. Workers had set an Oct. 11 deadline for their employer FirstService Residential — one of the largest […] The post Workers launch 2-day strike at 7 of the biggest condo buildings in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not

Here’s a legal conundrum it shouldn’t take a lawyer to solve: if Minnesota children are attending failing, racially segregated schools, can the state say “Oops, it was an accident” and ignore the problem? That may seem illogical. But according to a recent court decision, that’s exactly how it works. In the Twin Cities, K-12 education […] The post School segregation violates the Minnesota Constitution, whether done on purpose or not appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
Minneapolis, MN
Education
MinnPost

Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud

At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota medical students launch nonprofit to give kids a roadmap to medicine

MINNEAPOLIS – Doctors have one of the most respected occupations there is, and it's a hard one, too. Take the University of Minnesota Medical School: Only about 6% of applicants get accepted.On a busy weekdays, a group of second-year med students is congregated at the U. But they aren't talking science - this is all extracurricular."We have three pillars we are focused on: mentorship, community engagement and workshops," said student Emmanuel Fale.Amidst the busiest of times, they took on the biggest of challenges, creating a nonprofit called MD LINK. Emmanuel, who grew up in St. Cloud, the son of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Union University#Living Wages#Linus College#Teamsters#The University
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS Minnesota

Maplewood mayor proposes withdrawing support for metro area "purple line"

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A big setback for mass transit in the east Metro, with the Metropolitan Council under fire once again.The 15-mile "Purple Line" rapid transit bus route has been in the works for more than two decades. It would connect cities in the east metro from downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake.But at the Maplewood City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Marylee Abrams proposed withdrawing support for the project. She says she just found out the Met Council has plans for re-routing which would require the city to buy private land.She says the Met Council made the plans without talking to the community."I support transportation in the east metro area. what we don't need is a large, expensive infrastructure project that doesn't work for our community," Abrams said.The Metropolitan Council is already under fire for reportedly mismanaging the southwest light rail extension in Minneapolis. That project is millions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule.Maplewood is expected to vote on the matter on Oct. 24.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Democrat Keith Ellison paints 'stark' contrast in attorney general's race

Keith Ellison offered two disparate futures to Minneapolis supporters, whose turnout next month could determine whether he spends four more years as the state's lawyer-in-chief. "It is stark," the Democratic attorney general told dozens of volunteers preparing to knock on doors Saturday in the city's southwest corner. "Women's rights versus...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station notified of potential lawsuit

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has completed its investigation into two "problem properties" in north Minneapolis. Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located near the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenues, were officially put on notice on Oct. 11 that "unlawful public nuisance activity" is happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MnDOT asks community to weigh in on future of I-94, with eye on righting history's wrongs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Odds are you've driven on Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul, as it has connected the two cities for more than half a century. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says, when it comes to the road's future, what's next could be up to you.State leaders say the infrastructure is aging and will soon need repairs. As that begins, MnDOT is also looking to right some wrongs made when the freeway was originally built, including damages to historically Black areas the freeway cut through.MnDOT and other partners of the project are talking and listening to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Wife of Minneapolis city council member has ties to Feeding Our Future fraud case

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A nonprofit run by the wife of a Minneapolis City Council member has ties to a federal nutrition program fraud investigation. Council member Jamal Osman's wife Ilo Amba founded Urban Advantage Services in November 2020. The Minnesota Department of Education lists the nonprofit as among over 200 sites sponsored by Partners in Nutrition, a top sponsor of the federal meals program in the state. Osman and Amba are also tied to Stigma-Free International, which has been accused of misappropriating million of federal dollars. Osman and Amba aren't facing charges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy