Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

16-18-22-28-36

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

