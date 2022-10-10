Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Jumbo Bucks Lotto” game were:. (four, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $7,600,000.
GREER, S.C. — An Upstate man spent a couple of dollars on a lottery ticket and is now shopping for a new car. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I couldn’t believe it,” the winner told lottery officials. “I spent $2 on a scratch-off and won $30,000.”
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The equine shows are a tradition at the South Carolina State Fair. Exhibitors come from near and far to showcase their horses. Until Thursday, there's a Paso Fino exhibition presented by the Puerto Rican Paso Fino Federation of America. It's an annual exhibit called "The Classic Celebration Show." It honors the memory of one of the federation's founding members Creighton Shull.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
COLUMBIA — GG Jackson gives South Carolina basketball something it’s rarely had: A true national recruit. The 6-9 forward was ranked No. 1 in the class of 2023 before he enrolled a year early and was re-pegged at No. 6, and has many dreaming that he might be the kind of prospect who can help make the Gamecocks turn into a consistent contender.
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Due to Hurricane Ian, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is issuing a tax relief for extension filers. They have extended the deadline for extension filers to file Individual Income Tax returns to February 15, 2023. This tax relief comes after the Internal Revenue Service...
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
Comments / 0