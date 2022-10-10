WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 25
05-06-07-14-19-20
(five, six, seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)
Daily 3
8-6-3
(eight, six, three)
Daily 4
6-8-5-2
(six, eight, five, two)
Lotto America
04-08-14-32-44, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(four, eight, fourteen, thirty-two, forty-four; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $26,100,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
Powerball
03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(three, six, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
