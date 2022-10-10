Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Ridgefield Golfers Help Raise $50,000 During Golf Outing to Support Tiny Miracles Foundation
Four Ridgefield residents were among the 80 golfers teeing up to help raise a record $50,000 to support local families of premature babies during The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s golf outing, held Oct. 3 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston. This year’s 4th annual event raised the most...
Fairfield Golfers Help Raise $50K at Tiny Miracles Foundation's Outing
DARIEN, CT – Twenty Fairfield residents were among the 80 golfers teeing up to help raise a record $50,000 to support local families of premature babies during The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s golf outing, held Oct. 3 at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston. This year’s 4th annual...
Burt A. Motta, 67, former Town of Ridgefield Employee of the Year, has died
Burt A. Motta, 67, of Ridgefield, husband of Joanne (LaDelfa) Motta, died on Friday, October 7, 2022. Mr. Motta was born in Mt. Vernon, NY, on March 3, 1955, a son of the late Benjamin and Lucy (Telesca) Motta. He attended Ridgefield schools and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Technology from Gateway Technical College of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Services on Sunday for Ridgefield resident Mary T. Close, 57
Mary T. Close, 57, of Ridgefield, died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was the loving wife of Kenneth A. Close and the beloved mother of Andrew and Emily Close. Mary was born on October 12, 1964 in Stamford, CT; the daughter of Daniel and...
RHS Senior Jackson Fiore Named Connecticut Future Business Leaders of America State Secretary!
Ridgefield High School Principal Dr. Jacob Greenwood announced today that senior Jackson Fiore is The Connecticut FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Secretary. This position is a statewide-elected officer of the executive board of the Connecticut chapter of FBLA. According to Jackson, "CT FBLA's Secretary is charged with managing...
Ridgefield resident Sydney Katz is top performer in Lasell University Women's Volleyball doubleheader
Lasell University Women's Volleyball: Lasers split in doubleheader at home. The Lasell Women's Volleyball team hosted a tri-match at the Athletic Center with Regis College and the University of Saint Joseph's Maine. They split between the two matches with the Pride of Regis sneaking the first match after trailing 2-0 in sets winning it in an intense 5 set match and then ultimately getting vengeance by sweeping the Monks of SJC.
Guys and Dolls at ACT of CT, Meet the Local Stars: Richard Westfahl
There are so many incredibly talented actors working on Broadway, on National Tours, and at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. And many of these accomplished performers hail right from our area! Connecticut has always been a hotbed of talent, and so it is no wonder that, when thumbing through a Broadway Playbill, many cast members give a shout-out to their Connecticut hometowns!
WBDC to Honor Connecticut Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs at Annual Women Rising Gala on Oct. 28
The Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) will honor Connecticut business leaders and celebrate 25 years of advocacy and support for women entrepreneurs at the 2022 WBDC Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration — taking place this year on Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. The event will...
Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection Benefits DVCC of Norwalk and Stamford
Westport Human Services and Domestic Violence Task Force Cell Phone Collection at Town Hall & WCSA. In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the Department of Human Services and the Domestic Violence Task Force are collecting used cell phones and iPads to benefit the Domestic Violence Crisis Center (DVCC) of Norwalk and Stamford. The DVCC provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic violence and their children in Westport, Norwalk, Stamford, New Canaan, Darien, Weston, and Wilton.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: songs for seeds
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT songs for...
Pacific House to Host 21st Annual Celebration on October 20
Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, will host its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which will also stream live for at-home supporters, will raise funds for the life-changing services the organization provides.
SHU & Nuvance Health to Share Nursing Research Chair
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University (SHU) and Nuvance Health have agreed to create the Nuvance Health Sacred Heart University Chair of Nursing Education, Research and Innovation. The chair will collaborate with Nuvance Health and SHU stakeholders to help further the missions of both organizations and will establish a vision for...
Splash Car Wash Recognized as CT’s Top Workplace
Milford, CT - Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford CT, was regionally recognized as the Top Workplace in Connecticut by Top Workplaces/Energage. This is the company’s second year at #1, and has placed in the top 3 for eight years running. Businesses are measured on several qualities, such as leadership, career opportunities, workplace flexibility, compensation, and benefits.
Wilton Colonial Community Bus Tour
Take a trip back to Wilton’s colonial past. Join Histoury on a bus tour of the chapels, schoolhouses, taverns, and general stores that served as centers of 18th and 19th-century life in rural hamlets within the town. The tour will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 1-5 pm...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Proof Pizza Truck
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Proof Pizza...
Artist selected for mural at Danbury Fair Mall
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut and Danbury Fair have chosen the muralist who will reimagine a large bare wall inside the mall with a vision of an environmental future. The artist, who goes by the single moniker of Kiptoe, was one of three finalists for the project, which is...
Nick Foster Named Next Director of Wilton Historical Society
Nick Foster has been selected as the next director of the Wilton Historical Society after an extensive search. Foster assumed the role officially on October 1. He has most recently served as Interim Director after the departure of co-directors Kim Mellin and Allison Sanders in the spring of 2022. Foster...
Wilton Aki Lasher earns scholarship at Baldwin Wallace University
Aki Lasher of Wilton was among over 700 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Lasher, a graduate of Wilton High School majoring in voice performance, earned the Jacquelyn Jean Fynes Scholarship. BW has a long history of scholarship support from alumni, faculty, trustees and friends....
Marshall McDonald Quartet - 6 Time Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Performs at La Zingara in Bethel on Wednesday
Marshall McDonald Quartet - 6 Time Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Performs at La Zingara at 7:00pm this Wednesday, October 12. Marshall performs with JAZZ allstar trio: Bassist Harvie S, Drummer Billy Mintz and Pianist/Organist Roberta Piket (Downbeat Winner) Very Limited Occupancy. Tables seating 2, 4, 5 guests, with tables for 6,...
Fairfield County Bank Creates Scholarship for Low-Income, Business-Minded HCC Students
Bridgeport, CT - With a $5,000 pledge, Fairfield County Bank has established a scholarship program at Housatonic Community College (HCC), investing in educational attainment for high-potential, in-need students throughout Fairfield County. The creation of the Fairfield County Bank Scholarship, administered by the Housatonic Community College Foundation, will support up to...
