Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 25’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 25” game were:

05-06-07-14-19-20

(five, six, seven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty)

