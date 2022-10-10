ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

FOX Sports

Capitals' Hagelin has surgery on eve of NHL opening night

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Carl Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery, leaving the Washington Capitals without three veteran forwards as the season begins. The team said Hagelin had an arthroscopic procedure Monday that is intended to address his chronically injured left hip. Hagelin, 34, has not played...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Sharks to Host Pregame Parties on 2022-23 Home-Opening Weekend

A rough start to the 2022-23 season won't stop the San Jose Sharks from throwing parties ahead of their home-opening weekend games Friday and Saturday. The Sharks lost the first two games of the regular season overseas, but they're back home to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
SAN JOSE, CA
MLive.com

Filip Zadina to sit on opening night; Red Wings need to see more from him

DETROIT – Filip Zadina is hoping for a fresh start under a new coaching staff after struggling much of his first few seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. But new coach Derek Lalonde hasn’t seen enough yet from Zadina, so he will be scratched from the lineup for Friday’s season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts, assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Griffins’ 2022-23 Roster Headlined by Edvinsson & Berggren

Fueled by an influx of talented prospects and even some players with NHL experience, the Grand Rapids Griffins (the American Hockey League affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings) appear set to make some noise in the 2022-23 AHL season. After a disappointing 2021-22 season which saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in 10 years (not including the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons where no playoffs were held), the Griffins enter this season with an excitement surrounding the team that can be felt from the west side of Michigan over to the east side.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thecomeback.com

Kevin Durant gets honest about Draymond Green Punch

Kevin Durant is no stranger to testy interactions with Draymond Green after the two played together for several years with the Golden State Warriors, but even he avoided getting outright punched by his former teammate during practice, unlike Jordan Poole. This week, Durant –who is still with the Brooklyn Nets...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

