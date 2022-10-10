Read full article on original website
Man Gets 6 Years For June Bomb Threat At Chelan County Courthouse
A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man will serve a six-year term in federal prison after admitting he called in a bomb scare to the Chelan County Courthouse in June. Wenatchee Police think Nicholas Henry Fulcher made the threat in order to avoid appearing in court on a charge he assaulted a nurse at Central Washington Hospital.
BREAKING NEWS: Burglary in Adair Community Causes Lockdown in Moses Lake
Update: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:53 p.m. Moses Lake Police and Grant Count County Sheriff's Office found the suspect inside the attic of the home and was captured by a K9. Suspect now being treated for his contact with the K9. Around 12:30 p.m., North Elementary and Larson Heights were...
Second Suspect Arrested In August Wenatchee Murder
There's now a second murder suspect in the August shooting death of 16-year-old Yair Flores in Wenatchee. KPQ Tri-Cities sister station KONA reports 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla and will be returned to Wenatchee. Court records show Valdez was charged with 1st Degree Murder in Chelan County...
Brothers Plead Not Guilty In Cashmere Murder Case
Two Cashmere brothers charged in the shooting death a 22-year-old Cashmere man will go to trial after pleading not guilty. Twenty-four-year-old Jesus Torres-Lucatero pleaded not guilty to 2nd Degree Murder Monday for the death Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, who was killed outside Cashmere Valley Bank last month. Twenty-two-year-old Guillermo Torres-Lucatero pleaded not...
Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder Has $5 million Bail
A Wenatchee man has a $5 million bail after being charge with 1st Degree Murder in the August death of 18-year-old Yair Flores. Police arrested 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford Monday after prosecutors charged him on October 5 with the crime. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Officers think Ford...
Wenatchee Man Killed In U.S. 97 Crash Near Orondo
U.S. Highway 97 is back open today after being closed for nearly eight hours Wednesday night because of a crash that killed a Wenatchee man. Troopers say a Toyota Tacoma driven by 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo was traveling southbound on U.S. 97 just north of Orondo, when it slammed into massive concrete piece that had just fallen off of a northbound semi-trailer.
Quincy Woman Dead From Late Night Crash Near George
A twenty-four-year-old Quincy woman is dead from a single-car crash west of George at around 11:20 Wednesday night. Deputies say the victim was driving a 2009 Pontiac east on South Frontage Road West, when the car drove off the pavement and onto the soft shoulder. An over correction led the...
One Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Quincy
A 23-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old male has injuries after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 28 Monday night. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the accident occurred around 9:30 just east of Quincy. “The causing vehicle was traveling westbound near Road O. The causing driver crossed...
Chelan-Douglas Port Authority Examine Security Measures Due to Safety Concerns
The Chelan-Douglas Port Authority is looking into increasing security at the Confluence Technology Center after a string of incidents on Old Station Road prompt safety concerns. Building Manager Tricia Degnan recalled an incident where a man entered the Confluence Technology Center (CTC) last Thursday. Wenatchee Police along with a SWAT...
Smell on Sunset Highway Caused by Sewer Malfunction
The Douglas County Sewer District is warning passerby of an odor issue on Sunset Highway on East Wenatchee Wednesday. A mechanical failure occurred sometime during the night of Oct. 11, Tuesday. The failure interrupted the treatment process and is responsible for the odor near the Douglas County Sewer District wastewater...
WFDW Seeks Public Comment On Domestic Sheep Ban In Chelan Bighorn Area
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is inviting public comment on a proposal to prohibit visitors from bringing domestic sheep or goats onto WDFW-managed wildlife areas. The proposed rule is intended to reduce the spread of Movi, a type of bacteria that causes pneumonia and can be deadly...
Chelan County Fire Restrictions to Allow Residential Campfires Starting Friday
Chelan County Commissioners decided to lower certain fire restrictions starting Friday. Fire restrictions in unincorporated areas of Chelan County will be lowered to Stage 1, which bans outdoor burning of yard debris but does allow residential campfires. Aside from residential campfires, outdoor burning is still banned, including burning of any...
Public Invited To Nason Ridge Celebration As Community Forest
Chelan County is inviting the public to a celebration marking the recent establishment of Nason Ridge as the state’s newest community forest. Nason Ridge provides important fish and wildlife habitat and is a major recreation destination in the region. Chelan County now owns the forest and water land, and...
Hiker Rescued After Being Pinned Under Large Boulder in The Enchantments
A hiker was rescued after being pinned underneath a large boulder near Lake Viviane in The Enchantments on Monday. Rescuers were notified about the incident involving 28-year-old Ben Delahunty of Montana by his hiking partner at around 9:30 a.m. Over a dozen rescuers from multiple agencies were flown by helicopter...
DNR Meteorologist Predicts One More Week Of Smoke In Wenatchee Valley
Experts with the Department of Natural Resources are predicting more heavy smoke for the Wenatchee Valley. But it may not last as long as originally expected. DNR Meteorologist Matthew Dehr previously predicted that smoke would persist until the end of October, but his forecasting has changed. "That eight-to-14-day window that...
Wenatchee School Board Members Comment on Electoral District Vote from June
Wenatchee School Board members Katherine Thomas and Julie Norton commented on the district’s new voting district plan and how that will affect elections in 2023. During their school board meeting on Oct. 11, Thomas reintroduced the topic while the board talked about their search for the next Superintendent. Back...
Douglas PUD Hydrogen Project Takes Another Step Forward
The Douglas County PUD is moving forward to build a hydrogen fuel operation. PUD Commissioners approved a plan this week to take bids for a construction firm and manager to build the plant and fueling station. Douglas PUD spokesperson Meaghan Vibbert says it's the next step in the process now...
Wenatchee SD Waiting to Decide if Homecoming Game will be Moved
The Wenatchee School District (WSD) is taking a page out of the Cashmere School District’s playbook from last week and waiting to decide if tomorrow’s (Friday, October 14) varsity high school football game against Davis High School will be relocated due to air quality concerns. WSD spokesperson, Diana...
