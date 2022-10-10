Read full article on original website
KTBS
Living in Texarkana
TEXARKANA - There's something about community pride that'll put a smile on your face. We saw it first hand this week in Texarkana as we geared up for Thursday's KTBS 3 Community Caravan. By the way, we'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery....
KTBS
Behind the Badge & Crossties Event Venue
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on law enforcement in Texarkana, particularly an officer who owns Crossties Event Venue. It's part of our KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd...
KTBS
Texarkana rolls out the welcome mat for KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew wrapped up another great week on the road Thursday. Lunch was served up at noon at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. It was great visiting with the fine people of Texarkana and hearing...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Texarkana Downtown Entertainment District
TEXARKANA - KTBS 3 Community Caravan week continues in Texarkana with a look at the amazing things happening in the Twin Cities. For this week's ArkLaTex Made segment, Rick Rowe showcases the Texarkana Downtown Entertainment District and everything it has to offer. By the way, we'll be having lunch at...
Needy or Greedy? What Can We Do To Stop Panhandling in Texarkana?
Let me start off this little rant by stating that I am all for helping anyone who actually needs it, but, just because someone appears to be in dire straits and is holding a sign that says "God Bless," does not necessarily mean they actually need your hand out. This may make people mad at me but panhandling in Texarkana is out of control and it needs to stop. What can we do about it? Let's find out.
ktoy1047.com
Business catches fire on Robison Road
Cash Out Texas caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned 18-wheeler yesterday afternoon outside of...
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
ktoy1047.com
Prescott police recover stolen ATV
The ATV dealer was broken into sometime between Friday night and Sunday morning, leaving several other ATVs vandalized before the thief made off with the one police have now recovered. During the investigation, police recovered a second possibly stolen ATV and are currently looking for the owner. The Caddo Parish...
txktoday.com
Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ Food Distribution
“Westside and Walnut Churches of Christ have once again packed 200 boxes for distribution to those who need food. We know that prices have increased and it is hard to feed your family. Our boxes contain cans of meat, vegetables, and fruit, plus pasta, macaroni and cheese, beans and rice, and frozen meat. We give out one box per family. You will need to come inside to receive a ticket. If you need help, please come.”
pgjonline.com
Clearfork Midstream Expanding Haynesville Gathering System with Two New Pipelines
(P&GJ) — Clearfork Midstream LLC announced the signing of several new producer-customer commercial agreements and treating capacity expansions on its Holly System in North Louisiana. The announcement highlights Clearfork’s continued commercial success and growth following its acquisition in February 2022 of a natural gas gathering and treating platform serving...
ktoy1047.com
Parker trial resumes today in New Boston, widower files civil suit
The punishment phase of the trial will determine whether or not Parker receives the death penalty for the murder of Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her daughter Braxlynn. Parker was convicted of the murder on October 3. On Thursday of last week, widower Homer Hancock filed a criminal negligence and wrongful death suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin.
ktoy1047.com
Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon
Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. The second phase of the Taylor Parker trial began yesterday in New Boston. The Prescott,...
ktoy1047.com
Search continues for missing Atlanta woman
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel wandered away from her home in Atlanta almost three weeks ago. Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies and Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are still searching for the woman who suffers from non-violent hallucinations. She is 5’6”, 130 pounds at the time of her disappearance and was wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
KSLA
Marijuana grow house in Springhill busted; 80 guns, cash seized
SPRINGHILL, La. (KSLA) - Multiple agencies worked together to bust a large marijuana grow facility in Springhill. The Springhill Police Department says it worked with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the facility. Officials say they found more than 100 plants, as well as irrigation systems.
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
ktalnews.com
Defense: Taylor Parker ‘unstable, unwell,’ ‘flawed, but human’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jurors in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial heard opening statements Monday morning as the penalty phase gets underway in Bowie County. The same jury convicted Parker last week in the murder of 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and the abduction of her unborn...
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
