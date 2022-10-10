ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

103.7 The Hawk

Sure Sign of Fall. Billings Favorite Closes for the Season 10/15

Almost like clockwork, there are two sure-fire indicators in Billings that Fall is here and winter is fast approaching... Softie's shutters its widows until Spring. Beartooth Pass closed at the Wyoming/Montana border earlier this week (10/11) but remains open on the Montana side until Friday, 10/14. Softie's shared a post on social media this week announcing that Saturday, October 15th will be the last day of the season for the popular ice cream shop at 24th and Broadwater.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Billings West has dominant showing at Billings City cross-country meet

BILLINGS--The Billings City cross country meet happened today at Amend Park. It was the last meet of the regular season before state. The girls were up first. It was a beautiful day at Amend Park out on the course. West's Taylee Chirrick came out fast and grabbed the lead about five minutes into the race. The Senior High cheerleaders kept the runners' spirits up and it was Chirrick with the individual win for the girls with a time of 19:12. Her sister TJ also finished in the top five.
BILLINGS, MT
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood

A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Beartooth Highway open on Montana side

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) gave an update on when the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge will open. On the Montana saide, the Beartooth Highway US 212 south of Red Lodge is still open, and is scheduled to close on Oct. 14. According to the MDT, travelers can...
RED LODGE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

(OPINION) No One in Billings Seems to Have Recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day 2022

Normally, October 10th in the United States is Columbus Day, but for many Native Americans, Columbus Day is absolutely horrific in nature. Yesterday, President Joe Biden proclaimed today as Indigenous Peoples' Day, a celebration of the lives and culture of Native Americans across the country. Indigenous Peoples' Day isn't anything new either, and groups of Native Americans have been celebrating their culture on October 10th for a while. Normally, here in Billings, they have a celebration. But this year, it seemed noticeably absent. Why?
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Massive Montana Bull Elk Stolen From Out of State Hunter's Truck

Fall is hunt season here in Montana. It seems like every weekend another season opens. Just recently waterfowl hunting opened in the state. Pronghorn antelope season saw its opener this past Saturday. The general season kicks off on the 22nd. And, Montana's archery season is winding down, since its opener on Labor Day weekend. Bowhunters are still scouring the hills in search of big game. Archery elk hunters are taking advantage of the annual elk rut before the season closes.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Law enforcement needs help identifying vehicle and driver

Area law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who led the Musselshell Co. Sheriff’s Office and the BPD on high-speed chases Monday night. After video was taken of the vehicle by the Musselshell County Sherriff’s Office the Billings PD had a similar encounter with the same vehicle and driver at about 9:35 Monday night driving dangerously and erratically. You can see the video on Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page here.
MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Juvenile arrested after Billings police respond to woman stabbed

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to a woman who was stabbed on Nottingham Cir. Saturday morning. According to the Billings Police Department, the woman had a non-life-threatening cut on her hand. A suspect was identified as a juvenile male who was located and arrested on scene. More from this...
BILLINGS, MT

