Virginia Beach, VA

Kellam golfers place second in VHSL Class 6 state tourney; Bruton’s Dylan Olinger repeats as Class 2 individual medalist

By Sonny Dearth, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Kellam placed second in the VHSL Class 6 golf championship tournament Monday in Harrisonburg, breaking Northern Virginia squads’ recent stranglehold on top-two finishes.

Meanwhile, in Carroll County in the state’s southwestern portion, Bruton’s Dylan Olinger repeated as the Class 2 individual champion.

Kellam’s top four players combined for a 15-over-par 295 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, beaten in the eight-team field only by the 289 from Langley High of Great Falls.

The Knights were the first team from outside Northern Virginia to finish in the Class 6 top two since they were the 2017 runners-up by 38 strokes to Langley in a 36-hole tournament.

The Knights’ Jarell Armenio tied for third individually with an even-par 70, three strokes behind medalist Alina Ho of Langley. Kellam’s Matthew Tigrett shared fifth place at 71.

(Most of the VHSL competitors are boys, but many girls also play from tees closer to the pins.)

Also counting in Kellam’s total, Caiden Brewton tied for 10th at 74 and Cameron Sickell shared 36th at 80.

Class 2

Olinger, the only Bruton player to qualify, fired the best score among 60 golfers at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Park, earning an even-par 72. He birdied holes 2, 3 and 7 and bogeyed 4, 6 and 12 to edge Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle by one stroke and beat a trio of players who carded 75.

In a remarkable coincidence, Olinger repeated his 2021 medal with the exact score on the same course from last season, and Weddle matched her 73 from a year ago to be the runner-up again. Weddle paced Floyd, playing in its home course, to its third consecutive team championship.

Poquoson’s Braden Hermansky was sixth at 76.

Class 4

Jamestown shot 307 to tie Monacan for fourth place at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Chesterfield County, while Great Bridge carded a 321 for seventh in the eight-team field.

Blacksburg repeated as the champion with a 289, beating runner-up Western Albemarle by two strokes and third-place Loudoun County by 14.

Great Bridge’s Trey Marrion was the best finisher from Hampton Roads, taking third place with a 2-under 70. Salem’s Kathryn Ha (67) and 2021 champ Jake Albert (68) of Blacksburg were the only golfers ahead him among the 60 who teed off.

Marrion was the runner-up in 2021.

Jamestown continued its tradition of stellar state finishes, though the Eagles didn’t match their titles of 2013, ‘14, ‘18, ‘19 and ‘20 or their runner-up spot a year ago.

Ryan Leach (tied for seventh, 72), Michael Bennett (T26, 77), Jackson Obie (T28, 78) and Whit Coggin (T33, 80) counted in Jamestown’s total.

Among other area Class 4 golfers, Grafton’s Lilly McDermott tied for 12th at 74, Churchland’s Jonathan McEwen shared 16th at 75, Grafton’s Hanna Borgstrom shared 33rd at 80, Great Bridge’s Julia Rafter tied for 39th at 81 and Great Bridge’s Ryan Wheeler was 42nd at 82.

Tuesday

The other three classes will compete starting Tuesday morning on the same courses used Monday.

In Class 5, First Colonial, Cox, Menchville and Nansemond River comprise half the team field at Heritage Oaks.

In Class 3, New Kent and York will compete at Stonehenge.

In Class 1, Lancaster and Middlesex are the Region A representatives at Olde Mill.

wfxrtv.com

Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show

More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 13 UVA To Face Virginia Tech In Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-2, 3-2-1 ACC) heads back out on the road to take on Virginia Tech (9-4-1, 3-3-0 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Thursday (Oct. 13). Kick is set for 8 p.m. at Thompson Field. HOW TO FOLLOW...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wina.com

Albemarle High reschedules two football games, including this weekend against CHS

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School has rescheduled two football games in coming days… both of them home games. The Patriots have rescheduled this weekend’s homecoming game against Charlottesville to Saturday at noon, instead of Friday night, in order to better manage the large number of spectators that game usually draws. Remnants of Ian cancelled Albemarle’s game against Orange, and the VHSL has been able to get that game rescheduled for next Tuesday — the 18th.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
