Madison, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags

A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
MADISON, WI
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
dailydodge.com

Columbus Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Neosho Bank

(Neosho) A Columbus man was found guilty Wednesday of robbing a bank. Alan Schade entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Robbery of a Financial Institution and a misdemeanor charge of Theft. Schade entered the Horicon Bank in Neosho in January and handed the teller a note...
NEOSHO, WI
nbc15.com

First look inside temporary men's homeless shelter opening at Zeier Road

Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
MADISON, WI
Person
John Tate
nbc15.com

Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
MADISON, WI
Spin

The Most Radical Drug Court Judge in America

Every Thursday, inside the courthouse tucked in a quiet corner of downtown Madison, Wisconsin, alongside condo and local government buildings, one by one, participants in Dane County’s high-risk drug court program lean toward the slender microphone jutting out from the podium in Judge Everett Mitchell’s courtroom to offer an update on their recovery progress.
MADISON, WI
97X

Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower

Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national

The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. ﻿ Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
MADISON, WI

