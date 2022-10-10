Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Evers’ ousted parole chief hired at Madison’s new independent police monitor
(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison. Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney Calls on Madison to Rescind John Tate’s Appointment to Monitor City Police
Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is calling on the City of Madison to rescind its decision to hire Evers’ former Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate for their first-ever independent police monitor. Tate, a Racine alderman, spent the last three years freeing some of the state’s most heinous...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Flex lane statistics show early success. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Since...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags
A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin...
dailydodge.com
Columbus Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Neosho Bank
(Neosho) A Columbus man was found guilty Wednesday of robbing a bank. Alan Schade entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Robbery of a Financial Institution and a misdemeanor charge of Theft. Schade entered the Horicon Bank in Neosho in January and handed the teller a note...
wortfm.org
Lawsuit Deciding What Information is Needed on Absentee Ballot To Go Before Dane County Judge
A Dane County judge will hear arguments tomorrow on how many minor errors a ballot can have, and still be counted. The lawsuit comes in the wake of ambiguity over ballot curing – that’s when a clerk fills in minor information – like state, zip code, or other obvious address information – on an absentee ballot.
nbc15.com
First look inside temporary men's homeless shelter opening at Zeier Road
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident
BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due to the incident happening at night, but the group of men can...
Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program
MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
wortfm.org
Understanding the Filibuster, then Preparing for Election Day in Dane County
In today’s two part show, we spend the first half hour with Professor Caroline Fredrickson to understand how the filibuster was created and how it has came to be the contentious practice it is today. Professor Caroline Fredrickson is a Visiting Professor at Georgetown Law and a Senior Fellow...
City of Monona considering handing off transit service to Madison
MONONA, Wis. — The City of Monona is considering handing off transit responsibilities to the City to Madison. Monona currently has two forms of public transportation, the Monona Express and the Monona Lift. The Express is a bus service that runs between the city and Capitol Square, the UW campus and all three Madison hospitals. The Lift gives door-to-door service...
Spin
The Most Radical Drug Court Judge in America
Every Thursday, inside the courthouse tucked in a quiet corner of downtown Madison, Wisconsin, alongside condo and local government buildings, one by one, participants in Dane County’s high-risk drug court program lean toward the slender microphone jutting out from the podium in Judge Everett Mitchell’s courtroom to offer an update on their recovery progress.
Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower
Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
nbc15.com
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.
New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at...
tonemadison.com
A landlord-shaming project in Madison goes national
The Slumlords website offers renters some leverage in a rigged legal landscape. It only took a few months after its April 2022 launch for Madison Slumlords, an online rogues’ gallery of the worst Madison landlords, to start gaining national attention. “People on Twitter were like, ‘Wow, we could really...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
