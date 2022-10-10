ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield News: Shoplifter Apprehended

2022-10-13@9:24pm–#Fairfield News: A man was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting health and beauty items from Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. EMS was on the way after the suspect was tased.
Stratford News: Armed Robbery

202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
Norwalk News: 2 Armed Robberies

2022-10-13@8:53pm–#Norwalk CT– Two armed robberies at gas stations. 1st one at 93 Main Street, the Global Gas Station by a black male in a gray face mask. 2nd robbery happened at the Mobil Gas Station at 31 North Avenue by a black male with a blue face mask, this suspect fled in a car.
Bridgeport Police Promote 11 To Detective

Bridgeport, CT– Mayor Ganim announced today that he has approved the promotion of eleven (11) police officers to join the ranks of the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau. The Detective Bureau is the investigative division of the Police Department. Detectives assigned to the Bureau are responsible for the follow-up investigation of criminal offenses reported to the Department and for building a factual case file to be presented in court. Successful investigations are then forwarded to the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s offices for prosecution.
Bridgeport News: Carjacking

2022-10-12@5:30PMish– A report of a car taken at gunpoint at Karen Court/Yaermich Drive area. Taken was a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu by a black male wearing all black including a ski mask with white stripes. If this didn’t come over to the other police stations this would be hidden...
Norwalk News: Child Ingests Detergent

2022-10-13@4:47pm–#Norwalk CT– A child on Karen Drive reportedly ingested Ajax laundry detergent. EMS on the way.
Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
