DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Shoplifter Apprehended
2022-10-13@9:24pm–#Fairfield News: A man was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting health and beauty items from Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. EMS was on the way after the suspect was tased.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Armed Robbery
202210-13@9:40pm–#Stratford CT– Police are investigating an armed robbery at the CVS on Hawley Lane. The only description was a black male wearing all black. Its not known if this is connected to the two armed robberies in Norwalk earlier.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: 2 Armed Robberies
2022-10-13@8:53pm–#Norwalk CT– Two armed robberies at gas stations. 1st one at 93 Main Street, the Global Gas Station by a black male in a gray face mask. 2nd robbery happened at the Mobil Gas Station at 31 North Avenue by a black male with a blue face mask, this suspect fled in a car.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Promote 11 To Detective
Bridgeport, CT– Mayor Ganim announced today that he has approved the promotion of eleven (11) police officers to join the ranks of the Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau. The Detective Bureau is the investigative division of the Police Department. Detectives assigned to the Bureau are responsible for the follow-up investigation of criminal offenses reported to the Department and for building a factual case file to be presented in court. Successful investigations are then forwarded to the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s offices for prosecution.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Carjacking
2022-10-12@5:30PMish– A report of a car taken at gunpoint at Karen Court/Yaermich Drive area. Taken was a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu by a black male wearing all black including a ski mask with white stripes. If this didn’t come over to the other police stations this would be hidden...
Tenant Jailed After Trying To Disarm Officer In Ridgefield, Police Report
A heated dispute with his landlord escalated when a Ridgefield tenant reached for a responding police officer's gun, authorities said. Officers called to a dispute at the Morse Avenue home encountered Dae Yoon, a 33-year-old South Korean national, according to an Oct. 11 police report. Morse reportedly grabbed at an...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Child Ingests Detergent
2022-10-13@4:47pm–#Norwalk CT– A child on Karen Drive reportedly ingested Ajax laundry detergent. EMS on the way. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
Hamden police arrest man they said shot at robbers in gas station parking lot
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who told police he shot back at two people during a July robbery at a gas station is now in custody in connection to the same incident. Anthony Coppage, 28, was inside his car at the Gulf Express gas station, located on Arch Street, when two people tried to […]
trumbulltimes.com
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
2 officers may have been 'lured' into deadly ambush in Connecticut; 3rd officer injured
Two police officers were shot and killed, and a third was seriously injured, in Connecticut on Wednesday night, state police said.
Local Man Charged In Carmel Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident
A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley. The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel. According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police,...
Register Citizen
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in Assault on Management of Troupe429 in Norwalk
Police have arrested a customer who is accused of assaulting management at Troupe429 in Norwalk in September. Norwalk police said they have arrested a patron who is suspected in the assault on Friday, Sept. 23. He was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and the charges include two counts...
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
News 12
Success Village in Bridgeport dealing with vehicle theft
The head of the Success Village community in Bridgeport is warning people to protect their vehicles from theft. Board President Ty Bird says three vehicles have been stolen and two others were broken into over the past week. He says thieves appear to be targeting Hyundais and Kias because they're...
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
