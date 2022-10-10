Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Zheng Qinwen sets up rematch vs. Swiatek after Muguruza retires in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- No.28 Zheng Qinwen advanced to the second round of the San Diego Open after Garbiñe Muguruza was forced to retire down 5-0 in the first set due to GI illness. Zheng will face World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round Thursday. A finalist at...
wtatennis.com
Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
wtatennis.com
On the brink of WTA Finals qualification, Pegula taking nothing for granted
SAN DIEGO -- Jessica Pegula can secure her first WTA Finals qualification this week at the San Diego Open, with the highest-ranked American in strong position to make the season-ending championships in both singles and doubles. Going into San Diego, Pegula and her doubles partner, Coco Gauff, sit at Nos.3...
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka tops Stephens; Keys, Badosa advance in San Diego
Aryna Sabalenka moved one step closer to potentially winning her first title of the year, prevailing in a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback over Sloane Stephens to reach the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Thursday night. No.3 seed Sabalenka stormed back from a first-set rout to win in a...
wtatennis.com
Sabalenka teams up with rock star Pete Wentz in San Diego charity event
Thanks for the memories. No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka had a rockin' doubles partner this week at the San Diego Open: global rock superstar Pete Wentz, best known as the bassist and lyricist for the Grammy-nominated American band Fall Out Boy. On Day 1 of the tournament's main draw, Sabalenka participated...
wtatennis.com
Kim Clijsters to join Tom Brady as owner of professional pickleball team
Former WTA World No.1 Kim Clijsters is getting in on the ground floor of the biggest-surging sport in America: The four-time Grand Slam singles champion will join famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady in the ownership group of an expansion team in the Major League Pickleball professional pickleball league. Since her...
NFL・
wtatennis.com
Pegula beats Vandeweghe in San Diego, qualifies for WTA Finals
Two of the top-ranked Americans in the field at the San Diego Open advanced to the quarterfinals with straight-set wins Wednesday evening. Danielle Collins backed up an opening win against No.7 seed Caroline Garcia with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Martina Trevisan, before No.4 seed Jessica Pegula closed out the night under the lights with a 6-3, 6-1 win against fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek beats Zheng Qinwen to set French Open rematch vs. Gauff
World No.1 Iga Swiatek opened her San Diego Open champion with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over No.28 Zheng Qinwen. Swiatek will face No.8 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals on Friday. Playing her first match since the Ostrava final, Swiatek weathered both the rainy conditions and Zheng's heavy power game...
