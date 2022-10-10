ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

wtatennis.com

Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
TENNIS
wtatennis.com

Sabalenka tops Stephens; Keys, Badosa advance in San Diego

Aryna Sabalenka moved one step closer to potentially winning her first title of the year, prevailing in a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback over Sloane Stephens to reach the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on Thursday night. No.3 seed Sabalenka stormed back from a first-set rout to win in a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sports
wtatennis.com

Sabalenka teams up with rock star Pete Wentz in San Diego charity event

Thanks for the memories. No.3 seed Aryna Sabalenka had a rockin' doubles partner this week at the San Diego Open: global rock superstar Pete Wentz, best known as the bassist and lyricist for the Grammy-nominated American band Fall Out Boy. On Day 1 of the tournament's main draw, Sabalenka participated...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wtatennis.com

Kim Clijsters to join Tom Brady as owner of professional pickleball team

Former WTA World No.1 Kim Clijsters is getting in on the ground floor of the biggest-surging sport in America: The four-time Grand Slam singles champion will join famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady in the ownership group of an expansion team in the Major League Pickleball professional pickleball league. Since her...
NFL
wtatennis.com

Pegula beats Vandeweghe in San Diego, qualifies for WTA Finals

Two of the top-ranked Americans in the field at the San Diego Open advanced to the quarterfinals with straight-set wins Wednesday evening. Danielle Collins backed up an opening win against No.7 seed Caroline Garcia with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Martina Trevisan, before No.4 seed Jessica Pegula closed out the night under the lights with a 6-3, 6-1 win against fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe.
SAN DIEGO, TX
wtatennis.com

Swiatek beats Zheng Qinwen to set French Open rematch vs. Gauff

World No.1 Iga Swiatek opened her San Diego Open champion with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over No.28 Zheng Qinwen. Swiatek will face No.8 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals on Friday. Playing her first match since the Ostrava final, Swiatek weathered both the rainy conditions and Zheng's heavy power game...
TENNIS
Coco Gauff
MiddleEasy

UFC Announces That Fans Will Be Able To Watch Events Through VR, Meta

The UFC is now introducing a whole new way to watch fights. A few weeks ago there was a strange aura surrounding the UFC event. Entering into fight week media members were informed that they would not be allowed into the event for the first time ever with the exception of mid-pandemic. There was no explanation given, but later the rumors began to run wild. Mackenzie Dern, who was headlining that event added fuel to the rumor fires by telling media that Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had rented out the entire arena for himself.
UFC

