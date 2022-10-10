Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to hold Mayoral debate Thursday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing its series of political forums with the mayoral debate taking place on Thursday evening. The debate will be held at the Falcon Executive Conference Room at the Laredo College Yeary Library on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. According to a...
kgns.tv
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo continues to host a series of political forums letting people get to know the candidates vying for their votes. The candidates for District 1 and District 2 battled it out Tuesday night, October 11. On Wednesday, October 12, going head-to-head will be...
kgns.tv
Goyo Lopez announces his candidacy for LISD Board District 5
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Goyo Lopez is throwing his hat in the race for the LISD Board of Trustees District Five position. Lopez shares the inspiration to run came from his son. His son, who is an LISD student told Lopez to stop complaining about the issues Lopez has observed within the district and to do something about it.
kgns.tv
Webb County approves architectural services for fire station
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new fire station could be coming to south Webb County in the near future. During Tuesday’s Commissioners Court, Webb County approved the architectural services for a future fire station that will be located in south Webb County. According to Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, this station...
kgns.tv
Hot Now, Cool Later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A front is stalling out, dissipating to our north. A shallow layer of more humid gulf air will return late tonight, perhaps bringing some low stratus clouds in the morning, cumulus clouds in the afternoon. A large, much cooler airmass will move south from Canada across the Great Plains this weekend, and will move through our area during Monday. This will bring much cooler air beginning Monday afternoon, and will be accompanied and followed by showers Monday into Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
KGNS News provides Election Guide
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you have any questions regarding the elections, your good neighbor station has got you covered. KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo have set up an elections guide for 2022 to where you can find all of the relevant information necessary to get you ready for election season.
kgns.tv
Mexican National found injured in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after he was found in the brush in central Laredo. The incident happened at around 9 a.m. when a Laredo resident who lives in the Chacon area discovered a man who was alone and in pain.
kgns.tv
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A beloved landmark in downtown Laredo that holds many memories of local moviegoers received some federal funds to have it restored to its glory days. It has been 75 years since the Laredo Plaza Theatre was built from the ground up. Leticia Palacios who lives downtown...
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo officials raise awareness on domestic violence
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and Casa Misericordia came together to raise awareness on domestic violence within the medical community. On Wednesday, officials with Casa Misericordia shared some medical issues such as obesity, anxiety and depression can be linked to domestic violence. They spoke to health care...
kgns.tv
Laredo teen runs Chicago Marathon in honor of late father
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Running a marathon is never easy, especially without the help of your life-coach and mentor. TAMIU Student, Arabellah Hope Lozano, 19 has always used running as a way to bond with her family. Whether it was visiting Daytona, Florida, the Grand Canyon or Las Vegas, Arabellah...
kgns.tv
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
Migrant remains filling up South Texas morgue after spike in recent drownings
The remains of 260 migrants are currently stored at the Webb County Medical Examiner's Office in Laredo, Texas. The facility serves 11 South Texas border counties and is "at capacity" the chief medical examiner told Border Report recently.
kgns.tv
Toros Top Tigers in a Thriller
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cigarroa would win the first two sets, only to have Martin come roaring back to win the next two, sending this one to a decisive 5th where the Toros come out on top 15-10. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Parade of Homes taking place this weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Although the WBCA festivities might still be a few months away, there’s a different kind of parade taking place this weekend!. The 25 annual Parade of Homes is taking place this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Builders will showcase some of the best homes Laredo...
kgns.tv
Heavy traffic congestion on San Bernardo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police officers are reporting heavy traffic at the 5600 block of San Bernardo Avenue. Traffic is backed up near the Walmart store. Laredo Police have officers directing traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
UISD addresses volunteer guidelines
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD recently releases its student volunteer guidelines; since then, the district is addressing what they call unverified rumors on social media in regard to students being given volunteer hours for campaign purposes. In three pictures, UISD reminded parents and community members about its community service volunteer...
kgns.tv
Make a difference by planting trees at North Central Park!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo along with Keep Laredo Beautiful is asking the community to wake up bright and early to help make a difference in our community. To coincide with Making a Difference Day, the parks department is asking for the community’s help in planting over 170 trees at a popular Laredo Park.
kgns.tv
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents working along the riverbanks discovered a body. The victim is believed to be a 25-year-old migrant who drowned while trying to cross into the United States through the Rio Grande. He was found to the north of Nuevo Laredo near to the Jefferson...
