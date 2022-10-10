Read full article on original website
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Jonathon’s Oak Cliff Getting New Name With Move
Comfort food for breakfast, brunch, and lunch will be available soon.
cravedfw
DEVOUR: The Ultimate Bite Night at The Exchange
You won’t want to miss the spectacular arm of the Chefs for Farmers brand that takes place at the Exchange where the block will be locked down for revelers enjoying smooth cocktails, fantastic bits and entertainment. It really is something to behold and puts you in spirits for the Main Event on Sunday.
Inside look at Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Addison
Nothing beats good seafood. From crabs to crawfish to shrimp, seafood really is king, and what better place to enjoy some good food than somewhere local?
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Insomnia Cookies to Open Storefront in Arlington
This new shop will offer a variety of sweet treats to curb those late-night cravings for cookies and ice cream.
cravedfw
Mockingbird Station’s Newest Restaurant, The Finch, in November
Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Slated to open in mid-November, the restaurant prepares for its debut just in time for the holiday season. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.
For Halloween, this Dallas couple decorated their yard with a graveyard based on 2022 events
DALLAS — Philip and Shannon Durst of Dallas have a 12-year-long standing tradition of decorating their front yard for Halloween. Shannon, who is the real brains of the operation, starts her research at the very beginning of the year. You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
cravedfw
New Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen Opening at The Star – Snowbird
The Star in Frisco has been bustling with activities but this Fall, their latest concept brings to the area a highly anticipated upscale venue – Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen. Suburban residents will no longer have to drive far to enjoy a downtown night vibe. With over a decade...
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
cravedfw
Is the New Meridian Burger Tops in its Class?
What do you get when you combine incredible ingredients such as ground Rosewood Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, maitake aioli, a shallot marmalade, Malagueta pickles all enveloped in a sourdough potato roll? It’s the $17 X-Tudo Burger at Meridian. One bite sold us on the chef-driven burger of maddening deliciousness,...
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
fwtx.com
Andre Agassi Is Stopping by Stop Six For a School Opening
Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tennis Champ Andre Agassi will celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Stop Six's newest elementary early next week. Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary — Rocketship Public Schools Texas's flagship school — is a tuition-free charter school for students in Southeast Fort Worth. Serving 350 students, the school ranges from pre-k to third grade but will eventually expand to fifth grade.
cravedfw
DIVE Coastal Cuisine Features October Specials
DIVE Coastal Cuisine, the neighborhood restaurant located in Snider Plaza for 10+ years and known for their healthy, light and flavorful fare is featuring warm, hearty menu items throughout the month of October. Specials include a seasonal salad, the Spicy Dive Wedge – spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, chives, and bacon...
dallasexpress.com
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
airwaysmag.com
Oneworld Alliance Relocates to Texas
DALLAS – The oneworld Alliance will move its global headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, where it will join founding member American Airlines (AA). The alliance headquarters are currently located in New York City. The relocation is set for this December. The airline alliance will join AAs on its new...
New Peacock docuseries tells sinister story behind North Texas’ ‘Barney and Friends’
The title "I Love You, You Hate Me" is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics "I love you, you love me".
dmagazine.com
Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King
Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
