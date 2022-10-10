ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

cravedfw

DEVOUR: The Ultimate Bite Night at The Exchange

You won’t want to miss the spectacular arm of the Chefs for Farmers brand that takes place at the Exchange where the block will be locked down for revelers enjoying smooth cocktails, fantastic bits and entertainment. It really is something to behold and puts you in spirits for the Main Event on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Mockingbird Station’s Newest Restaurant, The Finch, in November

Shopping and dining destination, Mockingbird Station, welcomes The Finch to its list of tenants. Slated to open in mid-November, the restaurant prepares for its debut just in time for the holiday season. The Finch will make its home in the reimagined 5,760 square-foot space located at 5307 E Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150, which local diners may know as the space previously occupied by Café Express.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

New Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen Opening at The Star – Snowbird

The Star in Frisco has been bustling with activities but this Fall, their latest concept brings to the area a highly anticipated upscale venue – Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen. Suburban residents will no longer have to drive far to enjoy a downtown night vibe. With over a decade...
FRISCO, TX
Shorthorn

Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker

Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
TEXAS STATE
cravedfw

Is the New Meridian Burger Tops in its Class?

What do you get when you combine incredible ingredients such as ground Rosewood Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, maitake aioli, a shallot marmalade, Malagueta pickles all enveloped in a sourdough potato roll? It’s the $17 X-Tudo Burger at Meridian. One bite sold us on the chef-driven burger of maddening deliciousness,...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
fwtx.com

Andre Agassi Is Stopping by Stop Six For a School Opening

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tennis Champ Andre Agassi will celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Stop Six's newest elementary early next week. Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary — Rocketship Public Schools Texas's flagship school — is a tuition-free charter school for students in Southeast Fort Worth. Serving 350 students, the school ranges from pre-k to third grade but will eventually expand to fifth grade.
FORT WORTH, TX
cravedfw

DIVE Coastal Cuisine Features October Specials

DIVE Coastal Cuisine, the neighborhood restaurant located in Snider Plaza for 10+ years and known for their healthy, light and flavorful fare is featuring warm, hearty menu items throughout the month of October. Specials include a seasonal salad, the Spicy Dive Wedge – spiced pecans, cherry tomatoes, chives, and bacon...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
DALLAS, TX
airwaysmag.com

Oneworld Alliance Relocates to Texas

DALLAS – The oneworld Alliance will move its global headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, where it will join founding member American Airlines (AA). The alliance headquarters are currently located in New York City. The relocation is set for this December. The airline alliance will join AAs on its new...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King

Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
DALLAS, TX

