LAX website disrupted after pro-Russia hacking group targets U.S. airports
The Los Angeles International Airport website was disrupted Monday morning after Killnet, a pro-Russia hacking group, listed LAX among its targets.
Multiple US Airports Hit With Cyberattacks
A cyberattack reportedly originating from a pro-Russian hacker group struck the websites of more than a dozen major airports in the United States Monday morning, ABC News reports. Individual airport websites were hit with denial of service (DoS) attacks which blocked customers from accessing information they provide such as departure...
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Passengers on a plane that collided with another jet at Heathrow Airport were initially told there was only a 'technical issue'
Passengers on the Korean Air jet that collided with another aircraft at Britain's busiest airport said they didn't feel any impact from the incident.
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay
An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
Air Canada ordered to pay 2 passengers $2,000 after their flight was delayed by 16 hours due to crew shortages rather than 'safety' issues
The Canadian Transportation Agency ruled the lengthy delay was related to staffing issues and told the airline to pay a mother and son $1,000 each.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
Time Out Global
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Planes 'Landing Parallel' at San Francisco Airport Is Pretty Cool to See
Think parallel parking into a tight spot is tricky? That's nothing. Try parallel landing an airplane!. If that sounds like a wild statement, we'd agree. However, seeing is believing, and photographer @jakeasnerphoto managed to capture an amazing video of two planes touching down at the San Francisco Airport at the same time, side by side!
airlive.net
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
Lufthansa Airlines is banning the use of Apple AirTags to track checked luggage
They argue that the electronic device is subject to the dangerous goods regulations.
Jet Fuel Shortage Leads To Flight Cancellations For US Airlines Bound For Cape Town
The delayed arrival of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport is causing disruption for some US Airlines. Earlier this month, United Airlines canceled an outbound and return flight to and from the South African hub. Days before departure, passengers booked on the affected flights received the following message:. “Your...
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
Thrillist
Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster
In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend. The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.
Flying Delta? Passengers could soon take an electric aircraft to the airport
Delta Air Lines will begin offering electric aircraft rides through a partnership with Joby Aviation.
Delta just gave the clearest indication yet of how electric flying taxis will change the experience of flying with airlines
Delta plans to use Joby's all-electric aircraft to fly customers between cites and airports, avoiding congested roadways in New York and Los Angeles.
