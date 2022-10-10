ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Multiple US Airports Hit With Cyberattacks

A cyberattack reportedly originating from a pro-Russian hacker group struck the websites of more than a dozen major airports in the United States Monday morning, ABC News reports. Individual airport websites were hit with denial of service (DoS) attacks which blocked customers from accessing information they provide such as departure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay

An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#Airport Security#Infrastructure Security#Computer Security#Fbi#Tsa#Pro Russian#Montiant
Time Out Global

Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers

In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
airlive.net

More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019

More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
TRAFFIC
Thrillist

Delta's New Air Taxis Will Get You to & from the Airport Faster

In the last year alone, airlines like JetBlue and United have put money into electric air taxis. Now, Delta is joining the trend. The carrier announced a $60 million investment with Joby Aviation to introduce an electric taxi that would get passengers to and from the airport faster, CNBC reports. As part of an exclusive five-year partnership with Delta, the company is launching an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) for the carrier.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy