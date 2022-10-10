Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet may be rebuilt in new spots

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The owner of the Hollywood casinos in Aurora and Joliet announced plans to build new gaming sites in each suburb to replace the existing operations.

PENN Entertainment said in Aurora the company would build a new land-based casino near Chicago Premium Outlets off Interstate 88 to replace the downtown riverboat operation.

In Joliet, PENN said a new $185 million casino would be part of the Rock Run Crossings development at I-80 and I-55. Its current Hollywood Casino in Joliet is several miles away, off Route 6.

“Since the change in law to permit land-side casino relocation in Illinois, we have been exploring the viability of relocating our aging riverboats in Aurora and Joliet. Thanks to the support of our local community leaders, in particular the visionary leadership of [Aurora] Mayor Richard Irvin and his staff in Aurora, we are very excited to be moving forward with these projects,” Jay Snowden, CEO and president of PENN, said in a news release.

The company says it intends to build the new casino and hotel in Aurora for about $360 million.

Aurora city leaders have not offered any official comment about the plans, except to say that they're set to be discussed at a City Council Finance Committee meeting on Thursday.

Both projects would move forward in late 2023, pending regulatory approval.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram