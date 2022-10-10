ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

United We Stand
2d ago

Roe v Wade, gave women a Constitutional right to abortion. Trumps Supreme Court Judges, overturned women's Constitutional right. Even if you don't agree that women had a Constitutional right, they absolutely have a FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT, to abortion. When our government starts taking away ANY RIGHT, WE MUST FIGHT TO KEEP THEM!

Hook
3d ago

Abortion involved a minority of citizens; the economy and illegal invasion involves everyone. So make sure to ignore the bigger problem.

Lucycarin
2d ago

The rights of women to be ignored, our own bodies denied healthcare should get many to vote against this heinous gop currently ruining america, just sssshhh vote dem…dont tell your neighbor…..sssshhh…tell em you bet I voted….ssshhh vote dem..

