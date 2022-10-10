Read full article on original website
? ?
3d ago
Have you seen the liberal homeless encampment, or the liberal soft on crime, or the liberal sanctuary state and school . Unfortunately you get what you pay for, or what is imposed on you by woke liberal’s.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Samoan community mentor ID'd as man killed in mass shooting near UC Berkeley
Isamaeli Mataafa, a 29-year-old ministry student at the Pacific School of Religion, was the man killed. Family and friends say Mataafa was someone very active at his church and the Samoan community in San Lorenzo.
Police identify victim who died in mass shooting near UC Berkeley campus
BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Days after three were injured and one was killed in a shooting a block from the UC Berkeley campus, police have identified the victim who died from his wounds.Isamaeli Semaia Mataafa, 29, died at Highland Hospital from his wounds at around 6:36 a.m. He had been brought to the hospital just 5 hours earlier.The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Durant Avenue, about a block away from Unit 3, a complex made up of several buildings with dozens of dormitory housing, mostly first-year students. READ MORE: 1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley campusThe shooting broke out during a fight between several people. Dozens of shots were fired and at least 20 shell casings were found at the scene.The three wounded were men ages 22, 24, and 28, and none of them was a student.Police did not provide any updates on whether a suspect had been identified.
KTVU FOX 2
False calls about active shooters plague multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area were investigating swatting incidents at multiple schools in San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, and more towns on Wednesday. The fake reports of shooters were intended to draw a large police response, which is known as swatting. In San Jose, police said they received a "hoax"...
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland bus driver shares near-death experience
An AC Transit bus driver hit over the head with a hammer talks about his trauma and the ongoing struggle with a passenger. That passenger then pulled the trigger of a pistol on the driver, but the gun did not go off.
KTVU FOX 2
Person beaten to death in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - As elected leaders were meeting to discuss the escalating violence in Oakland Wednesday, the city recorded its 104th homicide. Officers were called at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday night to the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue in East Oakland where a person was found beaten to death. Oakland firefighters...
East Oakland victim apparently bludgeoned to death
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A person was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday from apparent blunt force trauma, police said Thursday. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police sent officers to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict
Former school superintendent in San Jose awarded $2 million in gender discrimination verdict. A U.S. District Court has awarded over $2 million to a former superintendent for San Jose’s Evergreen School District. The veteran educator filed a gender discrimination lawsuit back in 2020, claiming she was being paid less than her male colleague.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
Milpitas stabbing under investigation
One person is in custody after allegedly stabbing another person at a Milpitas apartment complex. The attack happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Cerrano apartments on Murphy Ranch Road, Milpitas police said. The victim was taken from the apartments to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect...
KTVU FOX 2
Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video
An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. The woman attacks the driver with a hammer, but it didn't end there. After she was tackled to the ground by the driver who defended himself, she pulled a gun and the trigger, but the weapon malfunctioned.
NBC Bay Area
Photo Released of Chemical Bottle in Senior Care Poisoning Lawsuit
New details have come to light in the Aug. 24 alleged poisoning out of Atria Walnut Creek, a Bay Area senior care facility. In a civil lawsuit against the parent company, Atria Senior Living, the son of 94-year-old Constantine Canoun included a photo of the chemical bottle from which he says his father drank shortly before being rushed to the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Special needs student repeatedly attacked at East Bay middle school, mother says
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay mom is worried that her son, a special needs student, is being repeatedly targeted and beaten at school. She told KRON4 it has happened four times and said enough is enough. She said Valley View Middle School needs to do more to protect her son. It’s not […]
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
KTVU FOX 2
3 suspects nabbed after man beaten, forced into trunk of car in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old man told police he woke up in a creek bed after being beaten unconscious on Monday, following a fight in Union City with suspects who were later arrested. Officers responded to reports of a fight about 7:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Medallion...
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
Stanford president issues apology after university admits limiting admission of Jewish students in 1950s
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne issued an apology on behalf of the university Wednesday after a task force confirmed the school made efforts to limit the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s. Tessier-Lavigne called the actions an “ugly component of Stanford’s history.” A task force created earlier this year investigated […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect confesses to killing armored truck guard in San Leandro: police
A 27-year-old man allegedly confessed to shooting an armored truck guard in the back of the head as he stole a messenger bag containing cash at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in San Leandro last month, police said. Akbar Bey, of Oakland, was charged Wednesday by prosecutors with murdering the armored...
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow spectators in Santa Rosa could face jail time under proposed ordinance
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A proposed sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa would give police officers the ability to arrest or cite spectators. Santa Rosa police said they are seeing an increase in dangerous sideshow activity. Officers are responding to several of the illegal events a month. The regulation would make...
SFist
Six Bay Area High Schools Get Swatted With Fake Active Shooter Reports
A wave of "swatting" swept through the Bay Area on Wednesday, a day after similar incidents in Florida, with classes disrupted and lockdowns ordered following a half dozen fabricated reports of active shooters at six different high schools. Swatting, or the act of calling in a false report in order...
Comments / 2