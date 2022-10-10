ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden

I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Gardeners#Wood Chips#Shrubs
The Independent

What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive

As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD

Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

What Your Hydrangeas Can Tell You About Your Soil

It’s true: The blossoms of certain varieties of hydrangeas change color based on soil pH, offering valuable insight into soil composition and what’s going on underground. Gardeners can use that knowledge to their advantage. Here’s how. Introduction to Hydrangeas. Due to their versatility and ability to thrive...
GARDENING
Yahoo!

TikTok has spoken: you don't need a green thumb to have a green lawn

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. The fall and winter seasons can be hard on your grass. Those colder temps usually end up leaving your lawn looking dull and discolored. Luckily there’s a grass paint concentrate currently going viral on TikTok that you can use to keep your grass looking fresh and green during every season. This clip from @toponlinefinds shows just how easy it is to use this $30 product.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy