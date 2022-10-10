Read full article on original website
Evangel’s Kody Jackson wins Times Week 6 football Athlete of the Week
Evangel’s Kody Jackson secured enough votes this week to win the Times online poll for Football Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. A standout safety for the Eagles, Jackson becomes the second Evangel football winner of the 2022-23 school year joining Jacob Carpenter. ...
High school football: Veterans Memorial outlasts Carroll in Thursday night thriller
Veterans Memorial struggled to put away Carroll on Thursday night, but when the Eagles needed a play to keep the gutsy Tigers at arms length and come away with a win, they provided one. The Tigers and Eagles traded blows in one of the few close games played by the programs in recent...
