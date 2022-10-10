They may be in Whangarei, the most northerly large town in New Zealand, but it remains the most familiar of European rugby disputes. “Le Crunch,” murmurs England’s second row forward Abbie Ward, her tone reminiscent of a James Bond villain greeting an old adversary. “We know how tough it is every single time we play against France. We’ve played them more often than any other team in the world. We know them and they know us.”

