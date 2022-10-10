ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida

When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Miami, FL
County
Flagler County, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Flagler Beach, FL
City
Palm Coast, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Georgia State
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona Beach Shores offers free building permits

The City of Daytona Beach Shores has joined other cities and the county in temporarily waiving local building permit fees for reconstruction or repairs needed because of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. You still have to obtain a permit, but there is no charge. The Daytona Beach Shores City Council...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price War#Oil Markets#Flagler#Gop#Legislature#Aaa#The Auto Club Group#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
click orlando

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center. FEMA opened a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $126 Million to Help Panhandle Recover on Fourth Anniversary of Hurricane Michael

While Florida is recovering from Hurricane Ian, it is also marking the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael devastating parts of the Panhandle and the Big Bend. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $126 million for communities recovering from Hurricane Michael through the state Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy