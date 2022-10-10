Read full article on original website
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
When it comes to finding the next home, people are thinking about how to stretch their dollar. With a rapidly-changing housing market, Americans are on the hunt for comfortable places for both their lifestyle and their budget. That's why HomeSnacks unveiled their 2022 lists of the cheapest places to live for every state.
Central Florida toll roads to potentially remain free for weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although signs of Hurricane Ian have vanished from all but the most heavily impacted parts of Central Florida, the area’s toll roads continue to remain free to travel on, with no immediate end in sight. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron...
Central Florida counties survey road damage as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes
After making landfall near Cayo Costa, Hurricane Ian crossed through south central Florida counties, causing historic flooding. Two weeks later, flood warnings remain in place for areas bordering the Peace River, Myakka River and Horse Creek throughout Polk, Highlands, Hardee and DeSoto counties. On Monday, the Peace River was measured...
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $2 million for first responders impacted by Hurricane Ian damage
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said nearly $45 million has been raised for the Florida Disaster Fund and some of those funds will go toward helping first responders who were impacted by Hurricane Ian damage. "It's tough when you're having to go out there and serve the...
Daytona Beach Shores offers free building permits
The City of Daytona Beach Shores has joined other cities and the county in temporarily waiving local building permit fees for reconstruction or repairs needed because of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. You still have to obtain a permit, but there is no charge. The Daytona Beach Shores City Council...
Towing fees increase as Daytona Beach residents try to get their flooded cars back
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One woman is just one of several car owners who said they are being hit with towing and impound fees to get their cars back after they were towed from flooded roads after Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Each of...
Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian
TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
Projects underway to repair eroded Flagler Beach coastline in wake of Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation began work Wednesday to replenish critical segments of Flagler County shoreline that were eroded by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Department of Transportation A1A Coquina Project will install large coquina rocks in areas of need to match pre-storm conditions and help...
Palm Coast Sees Potential Sports Complex in Undeveloped Land West of U.S. 1 as Catalyst to Development
Palm Coast government will spend $113,000 to study the market potential for a sports and recreation complex, possibly in the undeveloped portion of Palm Coast, north and west of U.S. 1. Don’t confuse it with just another Indian Trails Sports Complex. It could include indoor facilities. It could include an...
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
Governor DeSantis: Convoy of emergency vehicles uses temporary Sanibel Causeway
Governor Ron DeSantis was at Punta Rassa Condominiums in Fort Myers to announce the temporary repaired Sanibel Causeway opened to emergency vehicles on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
Rock revetment project underway to restore Flagler Beach shoreline after Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) crews began the installation of rock and sand revetment Wednesday to restore critically eroded parts of the shoreline along State Road A1A following Hurricane Ian’s destructive landfall in Florida, according to a press release. FDOT crews are working on...
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center. FEMA opened a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian...
Tropical Storm Karl forms, remains no threat to Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. Tropical Storm Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, the National Hurricane Center confirmed Tuesday afternoon. A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of Southeastern Mexico. The storm does not pose a threat to Florida. Read our earlier coverage below:. A broad...
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
Ron DeSantis Announces $126 Million to Help Panhandle Recover on Fourth Anniversary of Hurricane Michael
While Florida is recovering from Hurricane Ian, it is also marking the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael devastating parts of the Panhandle and the Big Bend. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $126 million for communities recovering from Hurricane Michael through the state Department of Economic Opportunity’s (DEO) Rebuild Florida Program.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places that also provide and amazing atmosphere.
