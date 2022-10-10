Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde victims' families fight for accountability
UVALDE, Texas — Brett Cross was embraced by many on a recent Saturday in Uvalde. “How did it feel to be home with the babies?” Christina Delgado asked Brett Cross after she hugged him. She said this after his 10-day camp outside Uvalde CISD headquarters where he demanded...
news4sanantonio.com
Blue Cares Women's Symposium
With the help of Blue Cares, our community is able to assist those in need the most. Amanda Gonzalez, executive director of Blue Cares, along with Tia Gibson, the CEO of Monster Moms. Blue Cares 1st Annual Women's Symposium. Saturday, October 15. 10am – 3pm. Second Baptist Church Community...
news4sanantonio.com
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent
San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services academy introduces new career opportunity to San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has the only officer training academy in the nation that offers people who enjoy animals a chance to learn how to work with them and educate the community on taking care of them properly. Animal Care Services Cpl. Jason McCallister left an IT...
Pleasanton Express
A tasty night is planned in Atascosa
The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Atascosa is back and better than ever Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Pleasanton Country Club from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the fun and tasty evening event, which includes scrumptious food and live music. There will also be a silent auction and live entertainment provided by Eric Brauchle.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 12, 2022: Uvalde parents on school district changes and activism
Kimberly Rubio, mother of slain 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, joins the Standard to discuss recent changes in Uvalde school district leadership, families’ ongoing activism and their new gun control nonprofit, Lives Robbed. Also: The biggest grant in the history of the University of North Texas leads to potentially groundbreaking research on Alzheimer’s. And: A PolitiFact check of claims by a Texas congressman about immigrants from Venezuela.
mycanyonlake.com
New Braunfels Daycare Thanks Community for Its Support after Racial Slur Appears on Sign
A New Braunfels daycare filed a police report this week after someone sprayed the N-word on a sign in front of the facility. A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy, 672 S Kowald Ln., thanked the public for its support in condemning the incident and said staff looks forward to getting back to business and promoting an environment of compassion, inclusivity and equity at the school.
devinenews.com
Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life
Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
KENS 5
'Devastated' relatives of OLLU student discuss pain endured after hearing about her death
SAN ANTONIO — It’s a pain no parent should have to endure. A San Antonio family is making funeral arrangements for a young university student who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. According to police, the collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators...
news4sanantonio.com
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County salutes manufacturing community
(Seguin) – No manufacturer is going unnoticed this month in Guadalupe County. October marks National Manufacturing Month. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a proclamation recognizing the contributions of the local manufacturing community. Speaking on behalf of the manufacturing community in the city of Seguin and all...
KSAT 12
Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
Family starts GoFundMe for San Antonio teen shot by former SAPD officer
The teen remains on life support.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help
If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
KENS 5
'So gruesome': Local family receives shocking news two years after a murder
SAN ANTONIO — When 55-year-old murder victim Connie Tatum was found in deep south Bexar County two years ago by a man walking his dog, the family said they were told that only some of her remains were recovered. They said that, until last week, they didn't know any...
news4sanantonio.com
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
