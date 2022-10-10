ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde victims' families fight for accountability

UVALDE, Texas — Brett Cross was embraced by many on a recent Saturday in Uvalde. “How did it feel to be home with the babies?” Christina Delgado asked Brett Cross after she hugged him. She said this after his 10-day camp outside Uvalde CISD headquarters where he demanded...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Blue Cares Women's Symposium

With the help of Blue Cares, our community is able to assist those in need the most. Amanda Gonzalez, executive director of Blue Cares, along with Tia Gibson, the CEO of Monster Moms. Blue Cares 1st Annual Women's Symposium. Saturday, October 15. 10am – 3pm. Second Baptist Church Community...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent

San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

A tasty night is planned in Atascosa

The Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Atascosa is back and better than ever Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Pleasanton Country Club from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the fun and tasty evening event, which includes scrumptious food and live music. There will also be a silent auction and live entertainment provided by Eric Brauchle.
ATASCOSA, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 12, 2022: Uvalde parents on school district changes and activism

Kimberly Rubio, mother of slain 10-year-old Lexi Rubio, joins the Standard to discuss recent changes in Uvalde school district leadership, families’ ongoing activism and their new gun control nonprofit, Lives Robbed. Also: The biggest grant in the history of the University of North Texas leads to potentially groundbreaking research on Alzheimer’s. And: A PolitiFact check of claims by a Texas congressman about immigrants from Venezuela.
UVALDE, TX
mycanyonlake.com

New Braunfels Daycare Thanks Community for Its Support after Racial Slur Appears on Sign

A New Braunfels daycare filed a police report this week after someone sprayed the N-word on a sign in front of the facility. A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy, 672 S Kowald Ln., thanked the public for its support in condemning the incident and said staff looks forward to getting back to business and promoting an environment of compassion, inclusivity and equity at the school.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
devinenews.com

Family will miss Fred’s smile, horrible fire on Colonial claims life

Emergency responders rushed to the scene on Colonial Parkway this past Thursday morning, October 6 around 9:23 AM only to find an older trailer home totally engulfed. Sadly, authorities believe Fred Schilling of Devine perished in the fire. Within minutes the entire home was gone. “The home was engulfed when...
DEVINE, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County salutes manufacturing community

(Seguin) – No manufacturer is going unnoticed this month in Guadalupe County. October marks National Manufacturing Month. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved a proclamation recognizing the contributions of the local manufacturing community. Speaking on behalf of the manufacturing community in the city of Seguin and all...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Free dog, puppy adoptions are taking place in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can adopt a dog or puppy for free this weekend in San Antonio. San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering free dog adoptions through Oct. 16. “When you adopt from San Antonio Pets Alive! you will save two lives - your new pet, and another dog/puppy in need,” officials said in a press release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Homeless Pets Need Your Help

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now is the time. That’s the message from animal rescue organizations and volunteers in San Antonio who say they’re overwhelmed with the need. “It is a very, very hard time to be a dog or a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
HELOTES, TX

