Wheeling, W.Va. - At the beginning of the year the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team set out a goal to earn one of the top four spots in the Mountain East Conference. With three weeks left in the regular season they are in very good position to do that holding on to the number four spot with a record of 5-5-1 in conference play. However, on Wednesday night they battle the team that is one game below them when they take on West Virginia Wesleyan at 7:00 p.m. The Cardinals look to take their momentum from their homecoming win.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO