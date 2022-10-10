Read full article on original website
Men’s and Women’s Swimming Kicks off Season at West Virginia State Games
Wheeling, W. Va. – The second full season since I 2016-17 kicks off for the Wheeling University Swimming team on Friday when they open day one of the West Virginia State Games. It is also the first two-day event of the year for the Cardinals as they compete against some of the top swimmers from around the area. It will be a chance for both teams to show what they can do and set their baseline marks for the season.
Volleyball Returns Home Looking for Bounce Back Against West Virginia State
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Volleyball team (14-7, 7-1) hit the road last time out as they took their first conference loss of the season. The Cardinals look for a bounce back effort as they return home to host West Virginia State on Friday at 7 PM. It is a rematch of the 2021 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship game as the Cardinals look to get back on track in front of their home crowd.
First Half Offense Sinks Women's Soccer in Battle with Fairmont State
Fairmont, W. Va. - After coming home for their Homecoming game last week, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-8-1, 4-6-2) hits the road for a pair of conference games this week. They started out in Fairmont State Wednesday night where they fell to the Falcons 4-0. It was a three goal first half attack that downed the Cardinals as they fell to 4-6-2 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play.
Richardson/Kowalska Preview Wheeling Basketball Seasons at MEC Basketball Media Day
Bridgeport, W. Va. - Following the release of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) preseason polls on Tuesday morning, the MEC held their annual Basketball Media Day in person at the Bridgeport Conference Center. All 12 men's and women's basketball coaches from across the conference addressed the media, giving a short preview of what is to come in the 2022-23 season. Wheeling University Head Women's Basketball Coach Anna Kowalska and Head Men's Basketball Coach Chris Richardson took to the podium to preview their team's upcoming season.
Women’s Basketball Picked Ninth in Annual MEC Preseason Poll
Bridgeport, W. Va. – Fall Sports seasons are coming to their stretch run and before you know it, basketball season will be upon us. In preparation, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their annual Women's Basketball Preseason poll on Tuesday before MEC Basketball Media Day. The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team was picked 9th in this season's poll after making it to the MEC Quarterfinals last season.
Volleyball Falls 3-1 Against Charleston in Road Conference Match
Charleston, W. Va. – After playing their last three games at home, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (14-7, 7-1) hit the road Tuesday night for just the second time in October. They ended up falling to The University of Charleston in a tight match 3-1 in Charleston, West Virginia. Each of the final two sets went to a win-by-two scenario, but the Cardinals were unable to over the Golden Eagles in either set as they dropped their first conference match or the season.
Cardinals Look to Hold Top Four Spot in Matchup with West Virginia Wesleyan
Wheeling, W.Va. - At the beginning of the year the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team set out a goal to earn one of the top four spots in the Mountain East Conference. With three weeks left in the regular season they are in very good position to do that holding on to the number four spot with a record of 5-5-1 in conference play. However, on Wednesday night they battle the team that is one game below them when they take on West Virginia Wesleyan at 7:00 p.m. The Cardinals look to take their momentum from their homecoming win.
