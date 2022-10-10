Read full article on original website
Related
Plans for Bears in Arlington Heights revealed
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — There is still nothing etched in stone, but a proposed agreement between the Chicago Bears and the Village of Arlington Heights was made public at a village board meeting Monday night. It still calls for the Bears to finance the construction of a stadium in the northwest suburb. It also […]
Chicago Bears’ Thursday night game is on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch — even if you aren’t a subscriber.
The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround between their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 6. And for fans, that means figuring out how to stream Thursday night’s game on Prime Video. Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with ...
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Washington Commanders visit Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football
The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?
Washington Commanders Make Stunning Running Back Decision For Week 6
The Washington Commanders have come to a decision on who they are starting at running back in Week 6. After spending the first four weeks of the NFL season recovering from gunshot wounds in his leg, Brian Robinson is slated to make his first NFL start this Thursday night. "RB Brian Robinson ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Looking At Former First Team All-Big Ten Player Before Week 6 game
The Chicago Bears might be in the market for a punter. The Chicago Bears added important value to their special teams in the draft. General manager Ryan Poles used critical draft capital in the third round with return specialist Velus Jones Jr. and the seventh round with punter Trenton Gill.
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 6 game
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 6 game, the first game on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions:. Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers...
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
Week 6 NFL power rankings: A second NFC teams joins No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles in Top 5
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster
The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
nbcsportsedge.com
Running it back on the TNF total between the Commanders and Bears
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Thursday Night Football! The best day of the week if you like betting Unders!. Of course and naturally,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game
Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
Yardbarker
The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger
Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
NFL Concussion Protocol Revision Could Impact Tua’s Legal Options
In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and questionable medical treatment, the NFL and NFLPA revised their concussion protocol, a move that could have legal ramifications should the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback contemplate a lawsuit. Last Saturday, the league and union issued a joint statement saying that while team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals “followed the steps of the [concussion] protocol as written,” the “outcome in this case is not what was intended.” The statement explains that, going forward, the word “ataxia,” which refers to loss of full control of bodily movements, will be added to a list of mandatory “no-go”...
Afternoon Briefing: Latest Bears’ developments out of Arlington Heights
Good afternoon, Chicago. A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception Monday night. The Bears publicly presented a project plan last month that would include a stadium and an adjoining district with residences, entertainment venues and other amenities. Trustees at the Committee ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Blackhawks: Game one went exactly how you’d think
The Chicago Blackhawks were in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the 2022-23 season. There are low expectations on this team going in and they showed everyone why in game number one. It went as you’d expect. Most teams in the league are better...
Yardbarker
Alex Caruso Is Showing Off Again With The Bulls
Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls is a legitimate talent unlike many others in the league. The man can shoot and he has speed and serious enthusiasm and energy. But he also can block and steal like a player that is six inches taller than he is. Caruso might not...
Chicago Bears Unveil 3 New Renderings Of New Complex And It’s Going To Be Awesome
After seeing these new concept drawings of a proposed Chicago Bears complex in Arlington Heights, Bear fans can't wait to play their games in the suburbs. It appears that the Chicago Bears moving to Arlington Heights is now more of a "when" question than an "if" question. That is the...
Should the Cubs Bring Back Reyes in 2023?
Franmil Reyes had a troubles 2022. Is he worth the $6 million MLB Trade Rumors believes it will take to bring him back in 2023?
Comments / 0