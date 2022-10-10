ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears’ Thursday night game is on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch — even if you aren’t a subscriber.

The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround between their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 6. And for fans, that means figuring out how to stream Thursday night’s game on Prime Video. Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with ...
CHICAGO, IL
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Washington Commanders visit Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Washington, DC
Football
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Carson Wentz
NBC Sports

Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Running it back on the TNF total between the Commanders and Bears

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Thursday Night Football! The best day of the week if you like betting Unders!. Of course and naturally,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Washington Commanders#Sports Betting#American Football Betting#Titans#The Minnesota Vikings#The New York Giants#Espn
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game

Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Bulls Defense Just Got Much Stronger

Obviously, the regular season hasn’t started yet but Drummond’s work during the preseason has been impressive. The other night he was 3-of-3 from the three-point line, which was something no one expected from him. But in the latest preseason game, Drummond created a monster block against the Milwaukee...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportico

NFL Concussion Protocol Revision Could Impact Tua’s Legal Options

In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and questionable medical treatment, the NFL and NFLPA revised their concussion protocol, a move that could have legal ramifications should the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback contemplate a lawsuit. Last Saturday, the league and union issued a joint statement saying that while team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals “followed the steps of the [concussion] protocol as written,” the “outcome in this case is not what was intended.” The statement explains that, going forward, the word “ataxia,” which refers to loss of full control of bodily movements, will be added to a list of mandatory “no-go”...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Afternoon Briefing: Latest Bears’ developments out of Arlington Heights

Good afternoon, Chicago. A conceptual site plan for the Bears’ proposed redevelopment for a stadium and a residential and entertainment district in Arlington Heights got a mixed reception Monday night. The Bears publicly presented a project plan last month that would include a stadium and an adjoining district with residences, entertainment venues and other amenities. Trustees at the Committee ...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Alex Caruso Is Showing Off Again With The Bulls

Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls is a legitimate talent unlike many others in the league. The man can shoot and he has speed and serious enthusiasm and energy. But he also can block and steal like a player that is six inches taller than he is. Caruso might not...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy