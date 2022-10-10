Five weeks. That’s all it took for one NFL franchise to pull the trigger on a coaching change and for the league to be engulfed with controversy. After a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule. The decision came following the team’s 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Steve Wilks will coach the team on an interim basis.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO