Kansas City, MO

FOX2Now

Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
