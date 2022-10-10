Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Throw Bottles at Raiders Players as They Exit Field at Halftime
The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated their divisional foe the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football by a score of 30-29. Andy Reid’s squad advances to 4-1 on the year while Josh McDaniels’ Raiders fall to 1-4. However, the Chiefs were down 20-10 at halftime, and fans...
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes enters Week 6 as home underdog for first time in career
Among the slew of marquee matchups on the NFL Week 6 docket is an AFC divisional round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Even before the two teams take the field, history will be made as Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the contest as a home underdog for the first time in his six-year pro career.
NFL Week 6 Schedule: How to Watch Every Game
Five weeks. That’s all it took for one NFL franchise to pull the trigger on a coaching change and for the league to be engulfed with controversy. After a 1-4 start to the 2022 campaign, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule. The decision came following the team’s 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday. Steve Wilks will coach the team on an interim basis.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
Broncos at Chargers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football
The embattled Broncos (2-3) head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers (3-2) on Monday Night Football, wrapping up Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for this prime-time AFC West showdown. The Nathaniel Hackett and...
