Oregon State

Chuck Puke
3d ago

Can we get some kind of controls on this system.....you government dirt bags get paid a lot of money. Try doing something to protect our money. No respect for the government workers paid more to do less.

Supasense
2d ago

So wow, those on government handouts are the only ones that have lost food and are struggling to replace it 🤔

centraloregondaily.com

Oregon SNAP emergency benefits continue in November

Emergency allotments of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to most Oregonians will continue in October, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday. It’s also expected to continue in November. Here is more from ODHS:. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon

Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
OREGON STATE
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Salem, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them

As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
OREGON STATE
#Nutrition#Linus Wealth#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ebt
KDRV

Covid-19 cases expected to increase in the fall and winter

MEDFORD, Ore --- With the Fall and Winter seasons coming, officials are expecting a high surge in COVID-19 cases. Within the past months, health officials have seen a slight increase throughout the state. “From a rolling 7 day average of 580 cases as of September 7th ," said Dean Sidelinger...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states

The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KUOW

Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far

Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Region can expect some drought relief

PENDLETON – The dry, hot summer saw this region move up a notch on the drought meter to the ‘abnormally dry’ category. National Weather Service meteorologist Camden Plunkett said there is a strong chance that things will improve. “The forecast is about 80 to 100 percent of...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE

