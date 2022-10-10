Read full article on original website
Chuck Puke
3d ago
Can we get some kind of controls on this system.....you government dirt bags get paid a lot of money. Try doing something to protect our money. No respect for the government workers paid more to do less.
Supasense
2d ago
So wow, those on government handouts are the only ones that have lost food and are struggling to replace it 🤔
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon SNAP emergency benefits continue in November
Emergency allotments of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to most Oregonians will continue in October, the Oregon Department of Human Services announced Wednesday. It’s also expected to continue in November. Here is more from ODHS:. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This...
KTVZ
Oregon SNAP food benefit recipients to receive 12% cost of living increase this month
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefit recipients will receive a permanent cost of living increase of about 12% starting this month, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday. This means that people in Oregon who receive SNAP will start receiving more food benefits...
KDRV
Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon
Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
pdxmonthly.com
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?
Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
centraloregondaily.com
Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them
As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
KDRV
Covid-19 cases expected to increase in the fall and winter
MEDFORD, Ore --- With the Fall and Winter seasons coming, officials are expecting a high surge in COVID-19 cases. Within the past months, health officials have seen a slight increase throughout the state. “From a rolling 7 day average of 580 cases as of September 7th ," said Dean Sidelinger...
A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states
The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
focushillsboro.com
Due To An Acute Shortage Of First Responders, Oregon’s Small Fire District Doubled Its Staff
First responders are in severe need in Oregon, and officials predict that soon the lack of employees will slow down response times. During a recent legislative committee hearing, Mercy Flights CEO Sheila Clough stated, “We are burning out our personnel by continuing to urge them to continue working the vast amount of hours.”
KTVZ
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
Millions in Washington may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service
Have you seen pre-checked boxes when making an online purchase? You may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service according to new data.
KUOW
Here comes the rain again ... eventually: Today So Far
Rain is — finally — on the horizon for Washington ... eventually. Health experts are concerned about the flu season ahead. Spoiler alert: Prices are still high. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 12, 2022. Rain is — finally — on the...
Oregon’s surging gas prices top out at record $5.54 per gallon
Oregon’s nightmarish gas prices have crested at an average price of $5.54 per gallon, tying the previous record set on June 15 for the most expensive gas prices in state history.
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Region can expect some drought relief
PENDLETON – The dry, hot summer saw this region move up a notch on the drought meter to the ‘abnormally dry’ category. National Weather Service meteorologist Camden Plunkett said there is a strong chance that things will improve. “The forecast is about 80 to 100 percent of...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
opb.org
Oregon leaders wanted 40-40-20 by 2025. What does it mean and how close are we?
The year was 2011. Oregon’s high school graduation rate was among the lowest in the country — only 68% of students in the Class of 2011 earned high school diplomas. The state’s policymakers responded by aiming for perfection. Oregon lawmakers approved an ambitious, long-term graduation goal in...
