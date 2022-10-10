After making a splash at BET Awards weekend, Entre Luche is ready to enter the spotlight at home in Iowa

Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher
There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL・
EW.com
Watch Tim McGraw tumble offstage during Arizona concert
Country singer Tim McGraw took a tumble off the stage during a performance at Boots in the Park, but quickly got back on the saddle again. While onstage for the traveling concert series in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday, the country crooner and 1883 star made his way to the tip of the platform and bent down to gesture towards his guitar player during a solo. McGraw lost his balance when he attempted to get back up, falling backwards off the stage.
Chapel Hart Hits Grand Ole Opry Stage for First Time Ever And Absolutely Crushes It: VIDEO
Country music trio Chapel Hart had an exciting Saturday night when they took to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for the very first time. In an Instagram post, the Grand Ole Opry shared a video of the America’s Got Talent group performing on its stage. “Golden buzzer [to] Opry stage. Chapel Hart stepped into the circle for the very first time tonight! The invite to play came after a sweet Twitter exchange over some triple-layer German Chocolate Cake.”
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
tvinsider.com
Country Singer Jody Miller Dies at 80
Country music star Jody Miller, who appeared on TV shows such as Hee Haw and Pop! Goes the Country, has died. She was 80. According to Deadline, Miller passed away on Thursday, October 6, of Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, Oklahoma. The singer’s longtime rep Jennifer McMullen confirmed the death in a statement, saying, “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection. She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing.”
earnthenecklace.com
Is Diana Castillo Leaving CBS 14: What Happened to Sioux City’s Anchor?
Diana Castillo has led the Siouxland News newsroom for the last eight years. She also anchors the Siouxland News at 5 alongside Larry Wentz on CBS 14. People in Sioux City consider her to be the finest news anchor. And now, on this very show, she has revealed some major news about her life. Her devoted following is now wondering why and if Diana Castillo is leaving CBS 14. Here’s what the award-winning reporter had to say about her decision.
EXCLUSIVE: Watch Blanco Brown’s Energizing Live Performance of ‘Nobody’s More Country’
Blanco Brown is giving fans a sneak preview of what to expect from his newly-launched headlining tour with a very special performance video, premiering exclusively at The Boot today. Earlier this week, the genre-bending talent kicked off his Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which will stop in cities across the U.S....
Former Boy Band Member Chase Mitchell Finds a New Home in Country Music Courtesy of 'Back Road'
Chase Mitchell was 9 years old when the spotlight first shined his way. After being discovered by acclaimed producer Maurice Starr, the kid from Charleston, West Virginia became the youngest member of the boy band Lucky, which went on to have some success in the late '90s opening for groups such as Destiny's Child and Outkast.
