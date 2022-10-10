Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed several times outside Southside bar
The man was taken to a hospital.
KSAT 12
Everything we know so far about the shooting of teenager Erik Cantu by a San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu remains on life support after a San Antonio Police Officer shot him in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. The shooting garnered attention from national media outlets and led to the firing of SAPD officer James Brennand, the officer who shot Cantu.
Teenager shot by former San Antonio police officer wasn't driving stolen vehicle, SAPD says
Former officer James Brennand told SAPD that he approached the maroon sedan because he suspected it was stolen.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting woman, tying up teen after he was evicted, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman and tying up a teenager because he was upset about being kicked out of a home. James Cody Sweetman, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint following the Oct. 4 shooting, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
Man stabbed several times in brutal attack at bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was stabbed in a brutal attack outside a bar on the west side early Thursday morning. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Nogalitos near South Acme Road at 2:25 a.m. A man in his 40's who got into a...
Alleged imposter saying he's related to Erik Cantu appears on San Antonio TV station — twice
The alleged imposter, who gave his name as Jesus Salazar, reportedly gave misleading information about Cantu's health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What we know about the San Antonio teen shot by fired SAPD officer
There's a protest against the officer on Tuesday.
Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses
The family hopes to raise $100,000 to cover mounting medical expenses.
KSAT 12
Teen shot by SAPD officer outside San Antonio McDonald’s is on life support, family’s lawyer says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu is on life support and “literally fighting for his life every minute” after being shot by a San Antonio Police Officer in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Oct. 2, according to the Cantu family’s lawyer. Attorney Brian Powers...
Teen shot by fired San Antonio cop in McDonald's parking lot on life support, family attorney says
A protest at SAPD headquarters calling for former officer James Brennand's arrest is slated for Tuesday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Two men arrested in San Antonio for attorney impersonation scheme
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two men were arrested this week in San Antonio on charges alleging their involvement in an attorney impersonation scheme. 68-year-old Jose Maria Guerrero of Olmos Park and 75-year-old Rodolfo Solis Zepeda of San Antonio are each facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
KTSA
SAPD investigating crash, possible human smuggling operation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash on I-35 that may have involved human smuggling. Investigators say a pickup truck side swiped an unmarked police car near Fischer Road before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The driver was an off-duty SWAT officer who chased the truck after it failed to stop.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
easttexasradio.com
Cumby Police Arrest San Antonio Teen
Cumby Police learned Sunday night that a possibly stolen vehicle was eastbound on I-30 into Hopkins County. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle. They arrested Vicente Bello-Uriostegui, 17, of San Antonio, for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Mugshot not available.
Crime Stoppers needs your help finding suspect who robbed smoke shop with gun and machete
SAN ANTONIO — Crime Stppers is asking for your help in solving the robbery of a smoke shop on the west side. Police were called out to the Super Nova Smoke Shop located at 4411 West Avenue on October 7 around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a robbery. According...
Texas teen's grandmother turns him in to San Antonio police for allegedly shooting man
A San Antonio teenager was arrested and charged after his grandmother turned him in after he allegedly shot his sister's boyfriend in the leg in a drug-fueled argument on Sunday.
KSAT 12
‘Video was horrific’: SAPD Chief says officer’s shooting of teen was not justified
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus will provide an update after two charges of aggravated assault by a public servant were filed against former officer James Brennand. Read the latest update here. (Original Story) San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has spoken out against the...
Comments / 0