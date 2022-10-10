ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

SAPD: Teen shot by former officer was not driving a stolen car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is confirming a teenager shot by a former police officer in a local McDonald’s parking lot was not driving a stolen car. Initial reports suggested that now-fired officer James Brennand suspected the car might have been stolen before...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Two men arrested in San Antonio for attorney impersonation scheme

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Two men were arrested this week in San Antonio on charges alleging their involvement in an attorney impersonation scheme. 68-year-old Jose Maria Guerrero of Olmos Park and 75-year-old Rodolfo Solis Zepeda of San Antonio are each facing one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and five counts of false statements.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

SAPD investigating crash, possible human smuggling operation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a crash on I-35 that may have involved human smuggling. Investigators say a pickup truck side swiped an unmarked police car near Fischer Road before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The driver was an off-duty SWAT officer who chased the truck after it failed to stop.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cumby Police Arrest San Antonio Teen

Cumby Police learned Sunday night that a possibly stolen vehicle was eastbound on I-30 into Hopkins County. An officer located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop on the stolen vehicle. They arrested Vicente Bello-Uriostegui, 17, of San Antonio, for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Mugshot not available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

