Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
GPD needs help identifying witness in Circle K shooting
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help identifying a witness. GPD says that the individual pictured spoke to the victim right before the shooting which happened on Oct.8th at a Circle K located on 1515 N Main St. If you have any information, GPD is encouraging you to...
mycbs4.com
2-year-old receives candy with fentanyl on it from mother
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Jessica Martinez was charged with child neglect today. PCSO says that a 2-year-old's grandmother noticed that the child was sluggish after she received some "candy" from Martinez and was transported to the hospital. Martinez was gone at the time and told the...
mycbs4.com
False reports of armed subjects in multiple places
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they received a report of someone being armed at Eastside High School. ACSO says that numerous deputies responded to the report and determined that it was false. There were several agencies that reported similar incidents in a variety of places says ACSO...
mycbs4.com
Restaurant worker arrested after putting THC oil on burger cooked for 15-year-old
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — A restaurant worker was arrested Wednesday night after making a burger with high-levels of THC oil for a 15-year-old boy who later needed emergency care. High Springs Police say Bev's Cafe cook Lucian Ryan Flaitz, 29, was closing the restaurant on Oct. 7 when he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Florida Surgeon General announces program to combat opioid crisis
In 2021 there were more than 3,000 emergency medical responses for overdoses in Marion County, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo pointed out. "Marion County also happens to be one of the rankings of the top ten counties in the state in terms of the rate of opioid deaths," Ladapo added.
mycbs4.com
ACPS high school received a fake active shooter call among several schools across state
Local authorities throughout the state say that at least half a dozen counties received false active shooter threats today putting students, families, and law enforcement on high alert. "I didn't really know what was happening," Camyrn Days said. She is a freshman at Eastside high school who says the false...
mycbs4.com
NCFL Task Force 8 returns after Hurricane Ian assistance
OCALA, Fla. — A day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida (Sept. 29th), USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was mobilized, sending a 27-member team of urban search and rescue (USAR) specialists from North Central Florida. The team made its way back Tuesday after 13 days of search...
mycbs4.com
Local non-profit reacts to county West End zoning vote
This week, Alachua County Commissioners rejected a developers proposal to change the land-use designation of property in West End. "I don't want to say the winners per se, but we came out successful with what we wanted to do," Susan Pruitt said. She is the Vice President of Friends of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycbs4.com
Gainesville City Commissioners make menstrual products free in some public restrooms
Gainesville, FL — The Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a motion that will provide free hygiene menstrual products for residents at municipal restrooms. Data shows the average menstruating person spends over $1,700 on period products in their lifetime, which is roughly $300 yearly. "The majority...
mycbs4.com
Archer residents, commissioners hear update from Duke Energy on telecom shelter upgrade
Alachua County, FL — Alachua County commissioners listened to a 60-day update from Duke Energy about their ongoing conversations with members of the Saint Peter Saint Paul Community Council of Archer about their proposal to upgrade an existing telecom shelter with enhanced storm hardening. The four main topics of...
mycbs4.com
Here's what you need to know for the Florida general election
Alachua County, FL — With the general election on Nov. 8 approaching, workers at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office want to make sure voters are ready before heading to the polls. One of the main changes for this upcoming election cycle is that the secure ballot intake...
mycbs4.com
LifeSouth offers free Dance Alive National Ballet tickets to blood donors
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers teamed up with Dance Alive National Ballet to save lives. You can stop by LifeSouth's donor center located at 1221 NW 13th Street on Friday to donate blood. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Donors will receive two tickets to see Dance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mycbs4.com
Protest interrupts student forum with UF's recommended presidential candidate Sen. Sasse
University of Florida's recommended presidential candidate Senator Ben Sasse's held several forums at Emerson Alumni Hall to speak with UF's faculty senate, students, and employees. The student forum ended early, a spokesperson for the university says a "disruption" ended the forum. CBS4 News learned that the disruption was students protesting...
mycbs4.com
Williston Red Devils Football is on fire unbeaten so far in the season
After having multiple losing seasons the Williston Middle high school football team has made a huge leap this season. Last year the Red Devils' record was 1-8 but now things have changed. With the new head coach, they are currently undefeated so far having a 6-0 record. The new head...
mycbs4.com
Santa Fe Raiders volleyball is ending their regular season on a hot streak
Heading towards the end of the season the Santa Fe Raiders volleyball team is on fire right now winning 14 games in a row. Yesterday the team beat the Forest Wildcats putting their record up 21-1. The Raiders only have three more games left before the regular season ends. Head...
Comments / 0