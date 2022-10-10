ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

GPD needs help identifying witness in Circle K shooting

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help identifying a witness. GPD says that the individual pictured spoke to the victim right before the shooting which happened on Oct.8th at a Circle K located on 1515 N Main St. If you have any information, GPD is encouraging you to...
2-year-old receives candy with fentanyl on it from mother

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Jessica Martinez was charged with child neglect today. PCSO says that a 2-year-old's grandmother noticed that the child was sluggish after she received some "candy" from Martinez and was transported to the hospital. Martinez was gone at the time and told the...
False reports of armed subjects in multiple places

According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they received a report of someone being armed at Eastside High School. ACSO says that numerous deputies responded to the report and determined that it was false. There were several agencies that reported similar incidents in a variety of places says ACSO...
Florida Surgeon General announces program to combat opioid crisis

In 2021 there were more than 3,000 emergency medical responses for overdoses in Marion County, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo pointed out. "Marion County also happens to be one of the rankings of the top ten counties in the state in terms of the rate of opioid deaths," Ladapo added.
NCFL Task Force 8 returns after Hurricane Ian assistance

OCALA, Fla. — A day after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida (Sept. 29th), USAR Task Force 8 (FL TF-8) was mobilized, sending a 27-member team of urban search and rescue (USAR) specialists from North Central Florida. The team made its way back Tuesday after 13 days of search...
Local non-profit reacts to county West End zoning vote

This week, Alachua County Commissioners rejected a developers proposal to change the land-use designation of property in West End. "I don't want to say the winners per se, but we came out successful with what we wanted to do," Susan Pruitt said. She is the Vice President of Friends of...
Here's what you need to know for the Florida general election

Alachua County, FL — With the general election on Nov. 8 approaching, workers at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office want to make sure voters are ready before heading to the polls. One of the main changes for this upcoming election cycle is that the secure ballot intake...
