ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stonehillskyhawks.com

Stonehill Saddened by the Passing of Fran O’Brien

Stonehill Athletics Hall of Famer guided men's basketball team from 1960-67 EASTON, Mass. (October 12, 2022) – The Stonehill College athletics community is saddened by the passing of former Hall of Fame men's basketball head coach Francis "Fran" O'Brien this week at the age of 90. O'Brien, whose son...
EASTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Football
State
Massachusetts State
Brockton, MA
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Brockton, MA
Education
MassLive.com

Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage

Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Harris
CBS Boston

Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child

BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Gridiron Football#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Brockton High School#Boxers#Dartmouth High School#Bhs Athletics
CBS Boston

"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting

DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
WCVB

Boston police say reported kidnapping was a misunderstanding

BOSTON — Boston police say they found a van and child after a reported kidnapping on Thursday afternoon and determined the whole situation was a misunderstanding. Police received the errant report at 1:10 p.m. and soon after alerted the public to be on the lookout for a gray Mercedes van. Officers were also seen interviewing potential witnesses along Commonwealth Avenue near the Boston University campus.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

5 for Good: GoFundMe effort supports Lowell teacher with ALS

LOWELL, Mass. — Belinda Paul has a caseload of about 70 students at Daley Middle School in Lowell. A speech and language pathologist, Paul works with students who have severe communication needs. "I work in areas such as language, stuttering,” Paul said. “I work with kids with autism."...
LOWELL, MA
Eater

Buzzy Back Bay Newcomer Faccia Brutta Changes Its Name to Avoid Conflict

Hot Back Bay restaurant Faccia Brutta — which means “ugly face” in Italian — has changed its name to Faccia a Faccia, or “face to face,” to head off conflict with Brooklyn-based amari producer Faccia Brutto, according to a spokesperson. Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey fame, “decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” a press release says, but the website promises “nothing else about the restaurant will be changing.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy