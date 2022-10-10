Read full article on original website
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
stonehillskyhawks.com
Stonehill Saddened by the Passing of Fran O’Brien
Stonehill Athletics Hall of Famer guided men's basketball team from 1960-67 EASTON, Mass. (October 12, 2022) – The Stonehill College athletics community is saddened by the passing of former Hall of Fame men's basketball head coach Francis "Fran" O'Brien this week at the age of 90. O'Brien, whose son...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
WCVB
Product developed by Massachusetts startup could be game-changer for MLB
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Greg Pope, a coatings engineer, and James Pidhurney, a chemical engineer, have teamed up to create a product that enhances grip. The idea started during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, when many public places, including gyms, were closed. Pope, who has a tennis court in his backyard,...
Red Sox employee, Rockland middle school custodian arrested for child enticement
Peter Tolan, of Rockland, allegedly messaged a detective who was posing as a 15-year-old to arrange a sexual encounter. A Boston Red Sox employee who also works at a Rockland middle school, Peter Tolan, was arrested Monday on a charge of child enticement. East Bridgewater Police said that Tolan, a...
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
Award-winning Mass. BBQ joint closes 1 of 2 locations over labor shortage
Kinfolks Award Winning BBQ — a Taunton-based barbecue joint that has more than lived up to its name — has closed one of its two locations, citing labor shortages. The brainchild of Tallahassee pitmaster Sylvester English, Kinfolks was named the top barbecue in Massachusetts in MassLive’s 2018 “Best of Mass” competition. At that point four years ago, English had won over 200 awards at various barbecue competitions across the Eastern Seaboard.
WCVB
ERIKA TARANTAL to Emcee Boston Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, Oct. 16
Hosted by: Erika Tarantal, WCVB NewsCenter 5 Anchor and Reporter. The cityscape-backed ocean views at the UMass Boston Campus Center will be the stunning NEW backdrop for our 2022 Boston Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, October 16, 2022! We can't wait to walk with you!
Puttshack Boston, an indoor mini golf spot, opens in the Seaport next week
Featuring four indoor mini golf courses spread across two floors, Puttshack Boston opens October 19. The Seaport, already home to several high-end nightclubs, is about to get an indoor mini golf club as well. Starting October 19, visitors will be able to swing through Puttshack Boston, an “upscale tech-infused mini...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
Boston school crossing guard charged with raping child
BOSTON – A Boston Police school crossing guard was arrested this week and charged with rape of a child.David Spiers was arrested Tuesday with two counts of rape of a child and one count of assault with intent to rape a child.Spiers has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."We are disturbed by these alleged allegations against a department employee. The Boston Police Department remains committed to transparency and holds all of its employees accountable. The department is treating this investigation with the gravity it deserves," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said in a statement.
2 former Quinnipiac students killed in ride-share crash in Boston
Two former Quinnipiac students were killed in a crash on Route 93 in Boston, police say.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
WCVB
Spartan Instruments in Lowell, Mass., makes, repairs, and re-creates ancient Greek instruments
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chris Pantazelos ofSpartan Instruments brings guitars, bouzoukis, ouds, and more back to life. He repairs and rebuilds string instruments in his studio in Lowell. His other passion is re-creating the instruments of ancient Greece. Pantazelos has made a lyra and a kithara.
"Fearless Peacemakers" trying to stop Boston's next shooting
DORCHESTER – They march the streets chanting, "Black families: We love you, stand up." About a dozen Black men, wear bright orange hoodies, the color of construction, to signal a work in progress.They call themselves the "10,000 Fearless Peacemakers" of Boston, and they have marched the streets of Dorchester every single Tuesday night since the 2019 murder of grandmother Eleanor Maloney in Mattapan.The men start their journey at Muhammad's Mosque in Dorchester at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and walk the streets together for an "Hour of Power," reaching out to men and women of all ages they encounter in the...
WCVB
Boston police say reported kidnapping was a misunderstanding
BOSTON — Boston police say they found a van and child after a reported kidnapping on Thursday afternoon and determined the whole situation was a misunderstanding. Police received the errant report at 1:10 p.m. and soon after alerted the public to be on the lookout for a gray Mercedes van. Officers were also seen interviewing potential witnesses along Commonwealth Avenue near the Boston University campus.
WCVB
5 for Good: GoFundMe effort supports Lowell teacher with ALS
LOWELL, Mass. — Belinda Paul has a caseload of about 70 students at Daley Middle School in Lowell. A speech and language pathologist, Paul works with students who have severe communication needs. "I work in areas such as language, stuttering,” Paul said. “I work with kids with autism."...
Charlene Casey convicted for role in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath
Casey's car collided with a van that careened out of control and struck Colin McGrath on a nearby sidewalk. The woman charged for causing the chain reaction crash that killed a toddler in South Boston four years ago was found guilty by a Suffolk Superior Court jury Wednesday. Charlene Casey,...
Eater
Buzzy Back Bay Newcomer Faccia Brutta Changes Its Name to Avoid Conflict
Hot Back Bay restaurant Faccia Brutta — which means “ugly face” in Italian — has changed its name to Faccia a Faccia, or “face to face,” to head off conflict with Brooklyn-based amari producer Faccia Brutto, according to a spokesperson. Chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer, of Toro, Coppa, and Little Donkey fame, “decided to change the name in an effort to allay concerns raised by another brand close in name,” a press release says, but the website promises “nothing else about the restaurant will be changing.”
