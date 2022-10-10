ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Adams admits the migrant crisis is ‘unsustainable’ — when will other Dems recognize reality and do something?

By Karol Markowicz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rvieu_0iTnguPx00

When does the influx of people at our southern border become an emergency? Apparently when it finally affects cities and states far from that border.

Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency Friday due to the sharp increase in the number of migrants arriving in his city. “El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York,” Adams implored.

Last week in these pages, City Councilman Joe Borelli saluted the mayor for declaring the emergency and noted that “17,400 migrants have entered New York City since this spring (more than half of whom were sent by the Democratic mayor of El Paso, Texas), and the estimated price tag has ballooned to more than $1 billion. Even in a city with the budget of Switzerland, these figures are daunting.”

They are. And they represent a tiny fraction of migrants presenting themselves at the border. According to US Customs and Border Protection, 203,597 people crossed our southwest land border in August alone. For comparison, that number was 62,707 in August 2019. Suddenly 17,400 over the course of several months doesn’t seem like New York’s fair share.

The emergency declaration is meant to unlock Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars. But that is a Band-Aid solution when the numbers are this astronomical.

Borelli referred to the state of emergency as “acknowledging reality.” That would be nice. But so far Mayor Adams doesn’t want to discuss root causes or push for political solutions to stem the migrant tide.

For too long it had been an emergency New Yorkers could ignore while pretending it was cruel to acknowledge an emergency was happening at all. Any suggestion that unchecked migration had to be somewhat controlled was met with slogans, signs and other empty gestures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mNQn_0iTnguPx00
Over 10,000 migrants have entered the city since the spring.
Karol Markowicz

On Dec. 6, 2016, shortly after Donald Trump was elected president, the City Council passed one of its pointless resolutions “Affirming that despite president-elect Donald Trump’s senseless threats, NYC will remain a Sanctuary City for immigrant residents.” Twelve days later, thousands of New Yorkers came out for “The March for Immigrant New York” to celebrate “International Migrant Day.”

In January 2017, signs appeared throughout yuppie Brooklyn. In the windows of cafés and shops, a man with pleading eyes and a baby in his coat stared at us with the words “Refugees welcome here.”

What did it mean? That refugees could also come and buy the $7 lattes that the brownstone set were buying? Like most people who put signs in windows, the Brooklynites didn’t actually mean it. Refugees were welcome here because it was a poke in the eye to Trump, who wanted to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it, not because refugees could actually be welcomed here.

It was all theoretical. People who had no contact whatsoever with the migrant problem at the border wanted everyone to know that they cared. So much. They’re full of caring. And you, person without such a sign in your window, you care far less. That the border towns had done a lot, for years, to help incoming migrants went unmentioned.

Then Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis implemented policies to deliver the migrants to the doors of the establishments with the welcome signs — and suddenly the welcome mat was yanked away.

DeSantis and Abbott didn’t move migrants to sanctuary cities to be cruel. They didn’t do it because they hate immigrants. It wasn’t to cause an emergency. The emergency was already happening.

They did it to force the conversations that Democrats would rather not have. What do we do with the people arriving en masse? Your sign in the window? Prove it.

New Yorkers have to understand that there are consequences to the policies they push. The singular man with the baby in his coat exists only in leftist imaginations. The reality is hundreds of thousands of men, every single month, crossing our border . The Biden administration has allowed our border to be wide open. New York should know what exactly that entails.

“This is unsustainable,” Adams said when announcing the emergency order. It is, for everyone involved. Now it’s time to face it.

Twitter: @Karol

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

NECOCLI, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air. “The news hit us like a bucket of cold water,” Fernández said Thursday, a day after the announcement, which also stated that Venezuelans arriving by land at the Mexico-U.S. border would be returned to Mexico. Fernández spoke to The Associated Press on a beach in Necoclí, a coastal town in Colombia where about 9,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, waited to board a boat to take them to the entrance of the Darién Gap connecting the South American country to Panama. From there, migrants head by land up Central America through Mexico toward the U.S. Some on the Colombian beach said they would seek other routes into the United States or give up the voyage after hearing the news. Critics noted that the number of humanitarian visas was just a fraction of the number of Venezuelans seeking to enter the United States.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Florida, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired an additional ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed its testing activities on Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
WORLD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy