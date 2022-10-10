ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Spector flabbergasted by Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tweet: ‘What the f–k’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 3 days ago

Morgan Spector was shocked to hear of Kanye West’s unhinged anti-Semitic rant, in which he promised “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“What the f–k is he talking about,” “The Gilded Age” actor, 42, exclaimed to Page Six when told of the now-deleted tweet from Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O1pw_0iTngqt300
Morgan Spector, who is Jewish, reacted to Kanye West’s threat.

“Defcon on the Jews? What does that mean?” Spector, who is Jewish, asked Page Six, at a PaleyFest NY event on Sunday afternoon.

After being filled in on the details, “The Plot Against America” star simply said, “Dude.”

“I think, anti-Semitism in this country is both real and violent and an ever-present part of, like, a neo-nazi, white supremacist ideology, it never goes away,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwGK7_0iTngqt300
West tweeted he would bring “death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Spector also noted that the “Gold Digger” rapper has a “cunning” and “instinct for bulls–t drama.

“You will pay attention to me. We’ll talk about nothing but me for two days” he said. “You know he’s got that gift. I don’t even know, who knows what he actually believes in?

“I don’t know him personally at all, but, I do think that a lot of what he’s doing is just about, like, ‘Look at me. Don’t ever stop looking at me,’ and I think, you know, the best thing we can do is, just like, tune it out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YumKc_0iTngqt300
West has been criticized for the tweet that has been deleted.

The “Homeland” alum noted that the important question is whether the tweet was “immediately reviled” or applauded.

“You see these mass killings and these various manifestos … it’s insane,” Spector continued. “It’s always been insane and it’s always been stupid and just because it’s insane and stupid doesn’t mean one can’t kill you. It’s unfortunate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJEVB_0iTngqt300
Spector plays George Russell, a classic robber baron in "The Gilded Age". Photographer: Alison Cohen Rosa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBpbI_0iTngqt300
Spector was not the only celebrity to express disgust at the rapper’s tweet. John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and Josh Gad all voiced their abhorrence.

“The holiest day in Judaism [Yom Kippur] was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide,” Curtis, 63 tweeted. “Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.”

Following his shocking threat and the backlash that followed, Instagram placed restrictions on his account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yeivy_0iTngqt300
Spector took part in a Paley Center discussion with his “The Gilded Age” castmates.

Spector took part in “The Gilded Age” event at the Paley Center alongside castmates Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, Denée Benton, Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon.

