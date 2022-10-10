Read full article on original website
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Your iPhone Lock Screen has a hidden rule that you need to know
IPHONE'S new Lock Screen tool has a hidden rule that many users are unaware of. Earlier in September, Apple released its newest operating system: the iOS 16. And one of the most talked-about features of iOS 16 is the new iPhone Lock Screen. The tool lets iPhone users customize their...
daystech.org
iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It
Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
This hidden iOS 16 lock screen feature is a game-changer for your iPhone
One of the most significant iOS 16 features is the new iPhone Lock Screen design that users more freedom than ever to customize the appearance and functionality of the Lock Screen. You can set any image as your Lock Screen wallpaper, configure as many screens as you want, and connect them with Focus modes. And you can add various iOS 16 widgets to offer you information at a glance.
iheart.com
Don't go on a rollercoaster with your new iPhone 14!
The new crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 is reportedly detecting more than car crashes. According to reports, the devices have also been automatically dialing 911 from roller coasters. The Wall Street Journal reported that there have been at least six crash-detection calls sent out from roller coasters at Kings Island theme park in Cincinnati since the mid-September release of the latest iPhone. In addition, there have been similar calls sent from riders on roller coasters at Six Flags Great America near Chicago. The iPhone 14, according to the Apple website, can detect a major car accident and will automatically call 911 in 20 seconds, unless the alert is canceled by the phone's owner.
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
Is Your iPhone Showing an Orange Dot? Apple Says It's About 'Transparency and Control'—Here's What You Need To Know
Apple has been full of surprises lately—there are new features on the iPhone 14 Pro, exciting updates on the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro, and even the new ability to unsend iMessages! And one other thing that has had many people talking has to do with the mysterious appearance of an orange dot on iPhones.
CNET
With iOS 16, Here's How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone
It might seem surprising, but if you ever wanted to recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to hope you had a backup with that specific text message and then restore your iPhone. It's an arduous process for what should be a...
9to5Mac
Apple releases iOS 16.0.3 with notification fixes, improved camera speed on iPhone 14 Pro, more
Apple is continuing to fix some of the early bugs affecting iOS 16 as well as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The company is now rolling out iOS 16.0.3, which includes additional bug fixes and performance improvements for notifications, the Camera app, and more. You can update your...
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results
The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Business Insider
iOS 16 has a new feature that lets you mirror your Apple Watch to your iPhone — here's how it works
To mirror your Apple Watch on your iPhone, enable the feature in the Accessibility section of the Settings app on your iPhone. The Apple Watch is fully interactive and you can control it using swipes and taps on the iPhone. You need to have iOS 16 and watchOS 9 on...
komando.com
All the things you can do on Android phones (but still can’t do on iPhones)
IPhones are the pinnacle of smartphone technology. Apple constantly raises the bar on battery life, capability and camera quality, but an iPhone can’t do everything. Tap or click here for four new iPhone features we love from iOS 16. You have a few perks over iPhone users if you’re...
iPhone 14 Glitch Could Call 9-1-1 At The Wrong Time
The new iPhone 14 has a highly desirable safety feature that's causing some interesting problems.The crash detection feature is a safety device that calls 9-1-1 whenever it detects a crash. The sensor detects the crash and then alerts authorities if the owner of the phone doesn't respond within 20 seconds.
People are just realising that millions of iPhones are ‘waterproof’
WITH the wetter months upon us, it's good to know that your iPhone should survive a splash or two. Since the iPhone 7, Apple has built in some form of splash, water and dust resistance. Of course, you probably don't want to dunk it in the bath for the fun...
Digital Trends
Deal alert: Buy iPhone 14 get Beat Studio Buds free plus $200 to spend online
This content was produced in partnership with Visible. If it’s time to upgrade your phone, or more specifically get the new iPhone 14, then pay close attention because Visible is offering a fantastic deal right now that you won’t find anywhere else. There are two offers that, when combined, get you a free set of Beats Studio Buds and $200 to spend online. How awesome is that?
Phone Arena
Apple kills the bug that crashes the Mail app and others with iOS 16.0.3
The release of the iPhone 14 series has been accompanied by several bugs, many of them becoming the source of endless entertainment. We had the issue that caused the iPhone 14 Pro models to grind and shake (like Candy at your local nudie bar) when recording videos on third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. Apple pushed out iOS 16.0.2 to exterminate that bug.
Apple Maps currently facing outage, Apple Card unusable for some
Apple is facing a problematic Thursday with its services as Apple Maps is currently facing an outage and some Apple Card users are seeing a message saying that they can’t use the card at the moment. Here’s what you need to know. Apple System Status Page says Apple...
