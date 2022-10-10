The new crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 is reportedly detecting more than car crashes. According to reports, the devices have also been automatically dialing 911 from roller coasters. The Wall Street Journal reported that there have been at least six crash-detection calls sent out from roller coasters at Kings Island theme park in Cincinnati since the mid-September release of the latest iPhone. In addition, there have been similar calls sent from riders on roller coasters at Six Flags Great America near Chicago. The iPhone 14, according to the Apple website, can detect a major car accident and will automatically call 911 in 20 seconds, unless the alert is canceled by the phone's owner.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO