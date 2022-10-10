ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
BGR.com

This hidden iOS 16 lock screen feature is a game-changer for your iPhone

One of the most significant iOS 16 features is the new iPhone Lock Screen design that users more freedom than ever to customize the appearance and functionality of the Lock Screen. You can set any image as your Lock Screen wallpaper, configure as many screens as you want, and connect them with Focus modes. And you can add various iOS 16 widgets to offer you information at a glance.
iheart.com

Don't go on a rollercoaster with your new iPhone 14!

The new crash detection feature on the iPhone 14 is reportedly detecting more than car crashes. According to reports, the devices have also been automatically dialing 911 from roller coasters. The Wall Street Journal reported that there have been at least six crash-detection calls sent out from roller coasters at Kings Island theme park in Cincinnati since the mid-September release of the latest iPhone. In addition, there have been similar calls sent from riders on roller coasters at Six Flags Great America near Chicago. The iPhone 14, according to the Apple website, can detect a major car accident and will automatically call 911 in 20 seconds, unless the alert is canceled by the phone's owner.
CNET

How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
BGR.com

You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown

The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
1390 Granite City Sports

New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results

The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
ESPN 960 San Angelo

iPhone 14 Glitch Could Call 9-1-1 At The Wrong Time

The new iPhone 14 has a highly desirable safety feature that's causing some interesting problems.The crash detection feature is a safety device that calls 9-1-1 whenever it detects a crash. The sensor detects the crash and then alerts authorities if the owner of the phone doesn't respond within 20 seconds.
Digital Trends

Deal alert: Buy iPhone 14 get Beat Studio Buds free plus $200 to spend online

This content was produced in partnership with Visible. If it’s time to upgrade your phone, or more specifically get the new iPhone 14, then pay close attention because Visible is offering a fantastic deal right now that you won’t find anywhere else. There are two offers that, when combined, get you a free set of Beats Studio Buds and $200 to spend online. How awesome is that?
Phone Arena

Apple kills the bug that crashes the Mail app and others with iOS 16.0.3

The release of the iPhone 14 series has been accompanied by several bugs, many of them becoming the source of endless entertainment. We had the issue that caused the iPhone 14 Pro models to grind and shake (like Candy at your local nudie bar) when recording videos on third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. Apple pushed out iOS 16.0.2 to exterminate that bug.
