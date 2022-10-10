Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
'Our sport is what keeps our roots alive': Escaramuza alive and well in Arizona
PHOENIX — Women who dress as adelitas and perform choreographed tricks with their horses keep a 70-year-old Mexican tradition alive in Phoenix. The sport is called La Escaramuza Charra. It is composed of a group of eight women mounted on horseback. They ride side-saddle and wear traditional outfits inspired...
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Phoenix, Arizona: The Best Hotels & Areas
Spending some time in the beautiful state of Arizona? Chances are that you’ll need to figure out where to stay in Phoenix, Arizona. As the state’s capital, Phoenix has much to offer, from botanical gardens to world-class hiking, golfing, and nightlife. From mountain resorts to trendy boutique hotels,...
AZFamily
Find one of the most decadent desserts at Banham’s Cheesecake in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Banham’s Cheesecake serves the finest cheesecakes in their charming Parisian-styled café located in the Camelback East Village. The husband and wife team, Christopher & Adriana Banham, passionately handcraft each cheesecake from scratch utilizing their family recipe with all-natural ingredients. Their style of cheesecake has a light and fluffy texture and the perfect balance for the most delicious cheesecake.
12news.com
Phoenix's rainfall totals surpass numbers recorded in Seattle, other cities
PHOENIX — A particularly dry summer in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in traditionally-cloudy cities experiencing less rainfall than desert regions like the Valley. Rainfall totals recently released by the National Weather Service shows the Phoenix area collected more rain over the last three months than many other major cities.
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
3 Arizona Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
The three breweries won medals at a beer festivals.
AZFamily
Temps to climb in Arizona, but storm chances returning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cool start to your Monday in Phoenix and across Arizona. Temps are in the 60s in many Valley locations this morning and we even have some 30s in the northern mountains. Phoenix can plan on a dry day with highs around 91 degrees later this afternoon.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Phoenix New Times
These 3 Arizona Breweries Won Medals at The Great American Beer Festival
The Great American Beer Festival, a multi-day event held annually in Denver, Colorado, has crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries from all over the country entered their brews in categories ranging from lagers to stouts. This year, three Arizona breweries brought home medals, including two golds and a...
azbigmedia.com
AZ BIG Podcast: Mark Tarbell talks Phoenix’s red-hot culinary scene
The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 55’s guest is Mark Tarbell, chef and owner of Tarbell’s, owner of The Wine Store and Emmy-winning TV host of Check, Please! Arizona. He talks to Kyle Backer, staff writer at AZ Big Media, and Amy about the Valley’s red-hot culinary scene and how the industry is recovering post-pandemic.
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Tickets for ‘ZooLights’ at the Phoenix Zoo are now on sale
Millions of lights will illuminate Phoenix Zoo this winter and tickets for its ‘ZooLights’ are now on sale! Here’s what you need to know about ticket prices, special dates to save and more.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Hot end to the week! Weekend rain and cooler air
PHOENIX — Temperatures are soaring again in the Valley!. It doesn't look like we'll hit the triple digits, but it will be close as highs reach the upper 90s today and tomorrow. Our forecast will stay sunny and dry to end the week, but we're tracking big changes this...
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Announces New Buckeye Outpost
Having recently set up shop at the prestigious Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, this aptly named homegrown brand is just getting started.
nevalleynews.org
As a result of Arizona’s 5th largest fire—the Center for Urban and Native Wildlife is growing more than 200 Saguaros to replace those destroyed
While the Center for Urban and Native Wildlife (CNUW) building is located on the campus of Scottsdale Community College its members oversee a large campus green house, a community garden and even a nature trail. CNUW members include, Dr. John Wesser, Executive Director; Natalie Case, Education Programs Developer; Scottsdale Community...
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
azbigmedia.com
Aligned Data Centers brings 2 million SF campuses to Phoenix
Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announces its continued investment and expansion in the Phoenix market with two new land acquisitions. Totaling over 400 MW of IT load and approximately two million square feet, Aligned’s future mega campuses will provide customers with essential capacity and scalability in one of the nation’s fastest-growing data center markets.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
