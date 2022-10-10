ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee

The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case

Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor.  A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl.  On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot

It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt

A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts

The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery.  The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Gainesville man arrested on child molestation allegations

A Gainesville man who has been on the run for two years was arrested Monday morning for allegedly molesting a child over a one-year period. Javier Perez, 40, was arrested at approximately 1:15 a.m. near the Airport Drive and Pearl Nix Parkway intersection. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office,...
GAINESVILLE, GA

