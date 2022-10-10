Read full article on original website
Nearly half of Fulton’s jail inmates are unindicted, ACLU study finds
An ACLU analysis of Fulton County’s inmate population found the jail overcrowding crisis is mainly driven by delayed ind...
wrganews.com
GBI arrests Former Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Employee
The GBI has arrested and charged Gregory Jarrod Allen, 41, of Cartersville, Bartow, Georgia, with Sexual Assault by a Person w/Supervisory/Disciplinary Authority and Violation of Oath. On September 20, 2022, the Bartow County Sherriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations in reference to a jail employee having a sexual relationship with an inmate.
Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case
Content warning: this article includes mention of an assault on a minor. A family has accused a DeKalb County judge of faking official correspondence in a case that involves a racially motivated assault on a 15-year-old girl. On Aug. 9, plaintiffs in the DeKalb Superior Court case Jane Smith Et al v. Bell Fund V […] The post Judge accused of faking correspondence in hate crime case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff pleas with Atlanta City Council after more violence at Fulton County Jail
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is urging the Atlanta City Council to approve a measure signed by Mayor Andre Dickens to transfer inmates from the county jail to to the city jail in an effort to relieve overcrowding. The sheriff says violence has been out of control due to the excessive inmate population.
The Citizen Online
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
fox5atlanta.com
Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects
Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Four-term Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill heads to trial Oct. 12, having been indicted on federal charges for allegedly viol...
Justice Department suing Georgia County for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee...
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
Years after acquittal, Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill back on trial Wednesday
Nine years ago, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill appeared before a jury in state court on 32 felony charges, including...
accesswdun.com
Dahlonega man charged in alleged forgery attempt
A Dahlonega man has been charged after he allegedly submitted two forged surety bonds to a construction company in North Georgia. According to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Ernest Warren, 48, was charged with two counts of forgery on Sept. 29. The...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
South Fulton Police Department temporarily relocates outside city limits due to emergency
ATLANTA — The South Fulton Police Department has been looking for a new headquarters for the last couple years. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Lt. Jubal Rogers, who explained why South Fulton police said it’s an emergency situation. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they haven’t...
2 people accused of leading officers on chase, crashing twice with 2 different cars
ATLANTA — Police are looking for two people accused of leading officers on a chase and crashing twice with two different cars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fairburn police sent us body camera video. It shows where the suspects crashed on Continental Colony Parkway...
wabe.org
Georgia ACLU joins civil rights organizations urging Atlanta to drop detention center lease
Last week, the ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the entire city council with a clear ask: reverse the decision to lease the city’s detention center to Fulton County. And the organization wasn’t alone. The letter was co-signed by more than 60 civil...
WXIA 11 Alive
GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21. However, she lived in Barrow County.
Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts
The Atlanta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is asking for assistance locating Jeffrey Freeman, 43, who is wanted for trafficking cocaine and heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and forgery. The warrants for Freeman’s arrest were the result of one of the largest narcotics seizures in the department’s history, according to a statement released […] The post Atlanta Police searching for suspect in one of the city’s largest narcotic busts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Up to $1 billion in counterfeit items recovered in Fulton County flea market raid
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County sheriff’s deputies uncovered what they say is hundreds of millions of dollars in counterfeit items during a massive raid. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was the only reporter there while deputies raided a flea market in College Park. Sheriff Pat Labat says...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested on child molestation allegations
A Gainesville man who has been on the run for two years was arrested Monday morning for allegedly molesting a child over a one-year period. Javier Perez, 40, was arrested at approximately 1:15 a.m. near the Airport Drive and Pearl Nix Parkway intersection. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office,...
