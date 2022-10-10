ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KGB Sky Show Returns As Part of SDCCU Holiday Bowl

101.5 KGB has joined forces with the SDCCU Holiday Bowl to bring the KGB Sky Show back to San Diego. The KGB Sky Show will now take place at Petco Park following the annual SDCCU Holiday Bowl where top teams from the Pac-12 and ACC will compete. Where: Petco Park,...
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Vic’s Barbershop Relocates And Continues The Family Business

Three brothers have followed in the footsteps of their mother by joining forces and opening a business together. On a recent Saturday the three brothers, Victor, Hugo and Rene Hernandez were busy cutting hair at their stations while their mother Victoria was in her salon, a separate room within the shop, coloring and drying clients’ hair.
Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’

San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
Katchafire goes Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA

On September 16th, New Zealand legends Katchafire headlined at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach (a suburb of San Diego). They were supported by Ryan Gozo (of Tribal Seeds), who was showcasing his solo music. But, how did this all come together for me? Well, I was sitting on...
‘Fake slave persona’ assignment outrages students, SDSU community

Africana Studies professor LaShae Sharp-Collins is being called out for instructing students to create a fictional slave character and to act it out in her Introduction to Africana Studies course. Amari Jackson, a student in Sharp-Collin’s class posted a picture of the assignment on Instagram sparking outrage amongst the San...
Major Injury Wrong-Way DUI Crash | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego’s Newest Outdoor Drinking Venue, The Gärten, Opens October 8

Arriving just in time for San Diego’s ideal fall weather, new outdoor drinking destination The Gärten will open at 5322 Banks Street in Bay Park on Saturday, October 8 and invites San Diegans to experience its weekend-long grand opening celebration including live music, new drinks and eats, and the public debut of the spacious multi-vendor concept.
