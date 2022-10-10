Read full article on original website
Tickets available for first-ever Supercross race at Snapdragon Stadium
Pre-sale tickets are now available for the first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross race at San Diego's news Snapdragon Stadium, Feld Motor Sports announced Wednesday.
Musgrove family coffee shop busy after Padres advance in playoffs
SAN DIEGO — The Padres big win over the New York Mets on Sunday made for some long lines at an East County coffee shop Monday. Joe Musgrove's parents own 'Caffé Adesso' on Tavern Road in Alpine, not far from El Cajon, where the star pitcher grew up.
iheart.com
KGB Sky Show Returns As Part of SDCCU Holiday Bowl
101.5 KGB has joined forces with the SDCCU Holiday Bowl to bring the KGB Sky Show back to San Diego. The KGB Sky Show will now take place at Petco Park following the annual SDCCU Holiday Bowl where top teams from the Pac-12 and ACC will compete. Where: Petco Park,...
Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa
Restaurant Serving Vietnamese Cuisine Opening This Fall
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Vic’s Barbershop Relocates And Continues The Family Business
Three brothers have followed in the footsteps of their mother by joining forces and opening a business together. On a recent Saturday the three brothers, Victor, Hugo and Rene Hernandez were busy cutting hair at their stations while their mother Victoria was in her salon, a separate room within the shop, coloring and drying clients’ hair.
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
'We're going to fight this': Second trip-and-fall lawsuit against San Diego embroils Enhance La Jolla
For the second time this year, the city claims the nonprofit has responsibility in connection with an incident in The Village, but Enhance La Jolla says this time 'we're not going to stand for it.'
San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival
The nation's beer connoisseurs have sipped and spoken, pinning 15 San Diego-area breweries with awards at the Great American Beer Festival.
Cesar Chavez’s ‘favorite musician’ remembered in PBS film
The film is called "Singing Our Way to Freedom." It chronicles the life and music of Chicano musician Ramon “Chunky” Sanchez, who traveled extensively with Cesar Chavez in the 60s and 70s.
Found: Missing Spring Valley teen
A missing 15-year-old Spring Valley girl has been located, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Blink-182 reunites for world tour, including San Diego show
The "Tom, Mark, and Travis Show" is making a comeback in 2023.
kusi.com
Actor James Lastovic and roommate Nevin Dizdari missing in Kauai
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan and ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor James Lastovic has been reported missing, along with his roommate, Nevin Dizdari. The two were on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii, and were set to return to Los Angeles, where they now live, on Monday. James...
Twitch streamer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
Another streamer said she dislocated her kneecap after tumbling into the same foam pit.
Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’
San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
topshelfmusicmag.com
Katchafire goes Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA
On September 16th, New Zealand legends Katchafire headlined at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach (a suburb of San Diego). They were supported by Ryan Gozo (of Tribal Seeds), who was showcasing his solo music. But, how did this all come together for me? Well, I was sitting on...
Daily Aztec
‘Fake slave persona’ assignment outrages students, SDSU community
Africana Studies professor LaShae Sharp-Collins is being called out for instructing students to create a fictional slave character and to act it out in her Introduction to Africana Studies course. Amari Jackson, a student in Sharp-Collin’s class posted a picture of the assignment on Instagram sparking outrage amongst the San...
bb.q Chicken Continues to Grow in San Diego
Korean Fried Chicken Brand Adding Sorrento Valley Location
Marine Recruit, 18, Collapses, Dies During Camp Pendleton Training
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
onscene.tv
Major Injury Wrong-Way DUI Crash | San Diego
10.07.2022 | 6:53 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the car with the least damage was northbound on Florida Dr and went into the southbound lanes. She collided with the female driver of the other car that was southbound head-on. The female driver of the other car had minor injuries, the female passenger suffered a compound fracture to her wrist/arm. Both victims were transported to Mercy Hospital. The female that hit the two, was “Tested and Arrested” for DUI, after refusing to complete the Field Sobriety Test. Florida Dr is closed in both directions for the investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
presidiosentinel.com
San Diego’s Newest Outdoor Drinking Venue, The Gärten, Opens October 8
Arriving just in time for San Diego’s ideal fall weather, new outdoor drinking destination The Gärten will open at 5322 Banks Street in Bay Park on Saturday, October 8 and invites San Diegans to experience its weekend-long grand opening celebration including live music, new drinks and eats, and the public debut of the spacious multi-vendor concept.
