NHL
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Tim Benz: Penguins put early season advantages on display in season opener
If this version of the Pittsburgh Penguins wants to be what it thinks it can be, then it needs to do a lot more of what it did in Thursday night’s 2022-23 regular-season opener. Wait. Save it. I’ll fill in your response here. “Oh really, Tim? You mean,...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Special Teams Get Early Test in Season Opener
On Thursday, Oct. 13 the Pittsburgh Penguins will open their regular season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes had their fair share of struggles last season, but they are hoping they did enough in the offseason to improve their game. The Penguins also made some big moves over the summer so it should be an interesting regular-season opener. Here are some things to expect from both teams.
Age isn't concern for Penguins heading into season opener, but it is consideration
Sidney Crosby is a history geek. He is fascinated by the subject, especially when it comes to the military. Recently, he watched “Hyena Road,” a dramatic film based on a true story of Canadian soldiers during the Afghanistan War. History is something Crosby values, and it’s something he...
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener. The Bills shared a short video taken...
NHL
NHL rule change took place after Maple Leafs game against Bruins in 1932
Goalies no longer had to serve own penalties following wild sequence at Boston Garden. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals how a rule that forced goalies...
NHL
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Winning Ways
The Kraken power play converted again, the offense keeps rolling and goalie Martin Jones is stellar in his first outing for Seattle. Kraken win 4-1 in LA. LOS ANGELES - The gusher of offensive production the Kraken generated in Wednesday's road opener was flowing freely again here in southern California in a 4-1 win for Seattle, making it three of four possible standings points to start the second season. Among the scoring highlights: Matty Beniers notched his 12th point in his first 12 NHL games, newcomers Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand have registered a goal and assist each in their first two Kraken games and fan-favorite-returnee Brandon Tanev notched the game-winning goal.
NHL
Wright Sort of History
ANAHEIM - For Kraken fans who couldn't wait for the start of Season 2, especially with all of the offseason roster improvements, think about Shane Wright and his parents, Tanya and Simon. An 18-year-old son's dream goes technicolor tonight not far from Hollywood and right out of a storybook. "I'm...
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - Coming off Wednesday's season-opening win against the Maple Leafs, the Canadiens are in the Motor City on Friday for another Original Six matchup. Here's what you need to know heading into puck drop. 1. The Habs are away for their first road trip of the season, with dates...
NHL
Crosby has three points, Penguins score six in win against Coyotes
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby began his 18th NHL season with a goal and two assists, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in the season opener for each team at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. The 35-year-old's 18 seasons are the most in Penguins history, passing Mario Lemieux's...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2022
The thrill and excitement of a proper Opening Knight has returned as the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The game is presented by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 |...
NHL
Avalanche receive 2022 Stanley Cup championship rings
Hardware weighs 18.5 carats, features 669 diamonds, 20 sapphires, 42 rubies. Nathan MacKinnon weighed in at 200 pounds before the 2021-22 season. On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche forward put on an extra 18.5 carats. According to the Avalanche, the team, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup championship...
NHL
Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
Penguins beat Coyotes in season-opener as Sidney Crosby collects 3 points
In a career that never ceases to register a new milestone or achievement, Sidney Crosby reached another marker that carries significance unlike any other Thursday. For Crosby or for anyone else in a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. Stepping onto the ice of PPG Paints Arena, Crosby began his 18th campaign with...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Los Angeles
In the second half of a back-to-back, the Kraken will face a different kind of test against Divisional foe Los Angeles. In the first of eight back-to-backs this season, Seattle will look to close it out with the first win of this very young season. To do that, they will have to beat a defensively strong Los Angeles squad and continue to build on the positives from yesterday's overtime loss in Anaheim.
NHL
How to Watch on ESPN+ and Hulu: Flyers vs. Devils on October 13
Through the NHL's media rights agreement, the Flyers home opener will stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Through the NHL's media rights agreement, ESPN+ and Hulu will exclusively carry four Flyers games on the streaming platforms, including the Philadelphia Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 13.
NHL
Price receives warm welcome before Canadiens season opener
Bell Centre crowd gives Montreal goalie big ovation. During the pregame introductions, goaltender Carey Price was given a standing ovation by the fans in the Bell Centre. Carey Price is feeling the support from Montreal. Price received a standing ovation from the Bell Centre crowd before the Montreal Canadiens season...
