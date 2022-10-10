Read full article on original website
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
Navigating Gameday parking ahead of Tennessee/Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Vols are welcoming in a familiar foe in the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. With more than 100,000 screaming fans chomping at the bit to get into Neyland Stadium this Saturday; parking will be hard to find. There are, however, areas to park in and around UT’s campus, specifically in the […]
Can Tennessee Solve America’s Vinyl Shortage?
For the record… We’re hiring!” reads the lawn sign in front of Nashville’s United Record Pressing, the largest vinyl pressing plant in the United States. With an expansion underway that will bring in 48 new presses — upping the manufacturer’s count to nearly 100 and more than doubling its total output from approximately 40,000 to over 100,000 units of vinyl per day — the need to staff up is crucial. And URP isn’t the only Tennessee plant on the prowl.
Don’t have tickets for the Alabama game? Here’s where to watch the game
Seats to the Vols games are in high demand this year, with some tickets reselling for as much as $8,000 a piece. For those who don't have a ticket, here are some great options to watch the game with other fans.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
Republican-led Tennessee ballot amendment to test labor interest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As unions see new hope from organizing U.S. businesses ranging from Starbucks storefronts to an Amazon warehouse, Republican-led Tennessee will officially take its voters' temperature on an organized labor issue in November. Lawmakers there have offered up a ballot amendment that asks voters whether to change...
New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge
TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility
YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year. YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
Hamilton coming to Knoxville, here’s how to get tickets
Hamilton is coming to Knoxville in February as a part of the Tennessee Theatre's 2022-23 season.
Peyton Manning named guest picker for College GameDay before Tennessee-Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Peyton Manning will join ESPN’s College GameDay as the guest picker ahead of Saturday’s game between Tennessee and Alabama. College GameDay made the announcement Thursday night. The No. 6 Volunteers will host the No. 3 Crimson Tide with hopes of beating Alabama for the first time since 2006. Kickoff is scheduled […]
Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview
Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
UT football player charged; attorney releases statement
The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has released a statement through his attorney. WATE Midday News. UT football player charged; attorney releases statement. The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has...
Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football
Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
Iowa lineman’s gear stolen in Knoxville after Ian repairs
A lineman from Iowa who helped get the lights back on in Florida was left in the dark when his gear was stolen on the return home.
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama
Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
YMCA of East Tennessee joins Tennova, closure of longtime North Y
Big changes are happening at YMCA of East Tennessee in the coming months with a closure of a longtime facility and the opening of its largest, new, state-of-the-art community center.
