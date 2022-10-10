ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Navigating Gameday parking ahead of Tennessee/Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Vols are welcoming in a familiar foe in the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. With more than 100,000 screaming fans chomping at the bit to get into Neyland Stadium this Saturday; parking will be hard to find. There are, however, areas to park in and around UT's campus, specifically in the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Billboard

Can Tennessee Solve America's Vinyl Shortage?

For the record… We're hiring!" reads the lawn sign in front of Nashville's United Record Pressing, the largest vinyl pressing plant in the United States. With an expansion underway that will bring in 48 new presses — upping the manufacturer's count to nearly 100 and more than doubling its total output from approximately 40,000 to over 100,000 units of vinyl per day — the need to staff up is crucial. And URP isn't the only Tennessee plant on the prowl.
NASHVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Tennessee State
Alabama State
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going what with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, you'll find a list of four amazing burger spots in Tennessee that are highly praised and well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with only high-quality ingredients.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge

TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America's first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Jill Biden
WATE

YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility

YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year. YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT football player charged; attorney releases statement

The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has released a statement through his attorney. WATE Midday News. UT football player charged; attorney releases statement. The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Conner Smith, 'I Hate Alabama' singer, releases new single inspired by UT football

Musician Conner Smith was a little boy when he attended his first University of Tennessee football game. His father raised him up onto his shoulders, and in that moment, a Volunteer was born. As he grew up in Nashville, he found a way to incorporate his love for football into his music, resulting in several game day songs that would inspire fans during football season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Vols down star WR Cedric Tillman for matchup against Alabama

Tennessee will not have one of its star wide receivers against Alabama. Cedric Tillman, a junior, is not expected to play Saturday at Neyland Stadium. According to WBIR Sports (NBC affiliate) in Knoxville, Tenn., Tillman is still recovering from an ankle injury versus Akron. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has played three games, totaling 17 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown. He accomplished a 1,000-yard season (1,081) in 2021 with 12 touchdowns on 64 catches. Tillman played well last year against the Crimson Tide, posting seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Tennessee has Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and others, but not having Tillman hurts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL

