ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Republicans eye Trump midterm spending with relief and concern

Republicans are breathing a little easier after former President Trump opened the financial spigot and began spending on behalf of GOP Senate candidates involved in tight battles that could determine which party controls the upper chamber. As of Monday, the Trump-sanctioned super PAC MAGA Inc., which the former president’s allies...
POTUS
WIVB

Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol took the remarkable step Thursday of voting to subpoena former President Trump during what could be its final public hearing. The televised vote comes after the panel wavered for months on whether it would subpoena the bombastic former...
POTUS
WIVB

Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Trump becomes president again

Michael Cohen says he fears for his safety if Donald Trump ever becomes president again. “Yeah, I am,” Trump’s former personal lawyer said when asked if he’s worried about his well-being should the 45th commander in chief return to the Oval Office. “Actually, I’m worried for your...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
Local
Arizona Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy