Announcement: Prime Time Jukebox Episode 80: Album Archaeology #10 – Purple Rain, Prince & The Revolution

Read full article on original website
Related
cigar-coop.com
Prime Time Episode 245: The Name Council – Session #2
On Episode 245, The Name Council reconvenes for its second session. This time the Name Council tackles Cigar Brands names – and we will look to see if these brands are truly brands. For this Council Session we are joined by John McTavish of Developing Palates, Eric Guttormson of Cigar Dojo, and Jay Davis of Blue Smoke Dallas.
cigar-coop.com
Announcement: Prime Time Special Edition 129: Cigar Company Power Rankings & Aging Experiment #4 Conclusion
On Prime Time Special Edition 129, we wrap up our Aging Experiment on the Aladino Corojo Reserva Figurado and introduce our first cut of Cigar Company Power Ratings. With the Aging Experiment, we pick a cigar and smoke it, we smoke it 6 months later, and then another 6 months after that. Tonight we revisit the Aladino Corojo Reserva Figurado for the third time and see how it aged over a full year.
Rings of Power finale: Well, well – so [that person] is actually Sauron
With the arrival on Friday of the Season 1 finale of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, here’s perhaps the most important thing we can say about where things stand now with this high-stakes gamble of a series, the most expensive in TV history:
Ringo Starr cancels rest of North American tour after testing positive again for COVID-19
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on Thursday announced the postponement of the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive again for COVID-19. Starr, 82, was scheduled to complete his tour with the All-Starr Band, but he went on social media to announce the cancellation, the Los Angeles Times reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Peripheral to Chapelwaite: the seven best shows to stream this week
Chloë Grace Moretz stars in a dystopian drama about virtual reality getting horribly out of hand, and Adrien Brody serves up a horror with jump-scares galore
Comments / 0