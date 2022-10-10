Announcement: Prime Time Jukebox Episode 80: Album Archaeology #10 – Purple Rain, Prince & The Revolution

On Prime Time Special Edition 129, we wrap up our Aging Experiment on the Aladino Corojo Reserva Figurado and introduce our first cut of Cigar Company Power Ratings. With the Aging Experiment, we pick a cigar and smoke it, we smoke it 6 months later, and then another 6 months after that. Tonight we revisit the Aladino Corojo Reserva Figurado for the third time and see how it aged over a full year.

