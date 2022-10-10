ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football flips UCLA commit, 4-star RB

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbzLy_0iTnbrf900
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a commitment from four-star running back Roderick Robinson, who was previously committed to the UCLA Bruins.

The Bulldogs offered Robinson a scholarship on May 17, 2022. The Dawgs entered into the mix for Robinson late, but Kirby Smart and company did not give up.

Robinson visited the University of Georgia for the Auburn game. He had to be impressed with the environment in Athens compared to UCLA’s sparsely full stadium. Robinson’s visit helped give him the confidence to commit to the Bulldogs.

The four-star running back’s decision is tough news for UCLA, who now has just six commitments in the class of 2023. Roderick Robinson was UCLA’s highest-ranked commit.

The Bruins are off to an excellent start to the 2022 college football season. However, that has not resulted in success on the recruiting trail. UCLA and head coach Chip Kelly has the No. 80 recruiting class in the country.

Robinson is considered the No. 15 running back in the country and No. 18 recruit in California per 247Sports. The four-star is the No. 270 recruit in the country.

Robinson plays high school football for Lincoln High School in San Diego, California.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back was also considering the Texas A&M Aggies. He announced his decision to flip his commitment via Twitter:

Robinson mentions that he is shutting down his recruitment. The Lincoln standout is Georgia’s first commitment from a running back in the class of 2023. Georgia has 21 total commitments in the class of 2023 and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country.

