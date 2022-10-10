Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky football: 5 bold predictions for the matchup with Mississippi State
Before Mark Stoops or Mike Leach, Kentucky generally had 2 SEC games per year that offered a barometer of the Wildcats’ chances in the conference — Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Lose 1 (or both) of those and it could be a long fall. Win both and the ‘Cats...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Three ways Vanderbilt will test the Bulldogs
The feeling in most circles is that Georgia has one more cupcake game before entering the meat of its 2022 schedule. The Bulldogs host Vanderbilt on Saturday, and all indications suggest it will be an opportunity to right some wrongs, tighten up some loose screws and get set for a 4-game run that will determine whether or not the team can win back-to-back national titles after going without for 41 years.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Rogers running out of records to break at Mississippi State
Will Rogers is quickly running out of records to break. He broke Dak Prescott’s single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns at Mississippi State last season — his 1st season as a full-time starter. Last Saturday, he broke former Georgia star Aaron Murray’s SEC career record for...
saturdaydownsouth.com
CFB analyst discusses Stetson Bennett's shoulder injury ahead of bout against Vanderbilt
SEC contributor and DawgNation’s Mike Griffith didn’t hold back on Stetson Bennett. Griffth joined the guys on “3 Man Front” on WJOX to discuss Bennett’s recent struggles throwing the deep ball and his shoulder injury, as the Georgia quarterback tries to keep the top-ranked Bulldogs undefeated on Saturday at home against Vanderbilt.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
Commercial Dispatch
Four blocks of third street named for legendary boxer
“I saw some films of him,” said Oliver Miller, standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Wednesday afternoon. “He was on time. He knew how to fight.”. Miller, along with about 20 other onlookers, was on hand to watch the unveiling of...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
Commercial Dispatch
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
Commercial Dispatch
4-County’s FASTnet installation going faster than planned
Installation of fiber broadband services in rural areas of nine counties, including Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee, is running a year ahead of schedule. 4-County Electric Power Association CEO Brian Clark provided updates Tuesday on its FASTnet broadband service to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center. Clark...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
Neshoba Democrat
Jennifer Boler Collins to wed Robert Clifton Killen Oct. 15
Joey and Pam Boler announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Jennifer boler Collins to Robert Clifton Killen. Jennifer is the granddaughter of the late Eugene and Sue Boler and the late Sanford and Shirley Tolbert. Jennifer has 2 sons, Christian and Logan Collins. Robert is the son of Clifton and the late Ann Killen and the grandson of the late Seibert and Viva Killen and the late Haskle and Minnie French.
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
wtva.com
Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
wtva.com
West Point police department facing staffing issues
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
deltadailynews.com
Three SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence ‘ridiculous’
(PHILADELPHIA) — Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city’s gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred...
kicks96news.com
More DUI Arrests in Neshoba
KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
