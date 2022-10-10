Read full article on original website
Related
sierrawave.net
Results From the Bishop Union High School vs Desert Cross Country Meet
Results from the Bishop Union High School vs Desert cross country meet at the held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Desert’s 5k course. The boys varsity team placed first through sixth in the race. 1. Alexander Adkins. 20:15. 2. Denzel Gomez. 21:14. 3. Blake Braaten. 23:47. 4. Josh...
sierrawave.net
Bishop Girls Tennis Team Scores Another Win – Final Score Bishop 9 – Rosamond 0
Bishop Girls Tennis team hosted Rosamond on Tueday. The final score was Bishop 9 Rosamond 0. Brianna Stange played #1 singles winning 6-0 6-0. Alissa McCormick won 6-3 6-1. The doubles teams for the day Jodie Bedore and Jesi Ferrell competed against Rosamond’s # 1 winning 6-1 6-2 Harleen...
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
sierrawave.net
Betty Lou Keener – December 10, 1933 to October 5, 2022
On October 5, 2022, Betty Lou Keener died in Bishop, California of cancer. She was 88 years old. Betty was born on December 10, 1933, in Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Elvin and Lucy Langston. She graduated from Lone Pine High School in 1951. Betty married Leon in 1951....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend
After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
sierrawave.net
Mono County Wants a Seat at the Table Regarding Reservation Passes over Tioga Pass to Yosemite
Earlier this summer, Yosemite National Park initiated a reservation system to enter the park. during peak hours, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. That may seem reasonable, unless you’re a tourism-related. business on the east side of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The reservation requirement also impacts pass-through travelers, locals or...
Hoover High School student dies after being hit by car, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy has died in the hospital after he was hit by a car in front of a high school last week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office. Around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Hoover High […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno
Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
Hanford Sentinel
Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft
Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
thefeather.com
Tori Tarlton crowned Caruthers Queen
Senior Tori Tarlton is crowned Caruthers Fair Queen at the 93rd Annual District Fair, Sept. 28, 2022. Tarlton has grown up attending the event every fall from a young age, but this year she decided to compete upon hearing about her grandma’s entry for queen in 1960. First stage...
Police searching for 11-year-old missing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing on Monday. Police say Alias Lugo was last seen around 3:30 p.m. after walking away from his home in the 500 block of North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont avenues. Alias is 4 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquility High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
sierrawave.net
State Route 190 Partially Reopens from Flash Flood Closure
INYO COUNTY – Caltrans reopened a section of State Route 190 last night, nearly a month after it was closed due to flash floods and debris flows. The closure between Dirty Socks Hot Spring and Darwin Road on SR 190 has been lifted, and vehicles can now access the western entrance to Death Valley National Park and Panamint Springs from U.S. 395 in Lone Pine and Olancha.
rtands.com
Watch: Drone footage of second high-speed rail overpass finished in the last month in Calif.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation—the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is located along Kent Avenue west of S.R. 43...
Hanford Sentinel
Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall
The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
GV Wire
Lots of Traffic Tickets Coming for Fresno’s Notoriously Bad Drivers
Fresno’s notoriously bad drivers had better stop speeding, driving while under the influence, and texting while behind the wheel. Not to mention no longer blowing through stop signs and red lights. The Fresno Police Department announced Tuesday that it has received a $500,000 grant to increase traffic patrols and...
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
Comments / 0