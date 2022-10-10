ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Results From the Bishop Union High School vs Desert Cross Country Meet

Results from the Bishop Union High School vs Desert cross country meet at the held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Desert’s 5k course. The boys varsity team placed first through sixth in the race. 1. Alexander Adkins. 20:15. 2. Denzel Gomez. 21:14. 3. Blake Braaten. 23:47. 4. Josh...
BISHOP, CA
Betty Lou Keener – December 10, 1933 to October 5, 2022

On October 5, 2022, Betty Lou Keener died in Bishop, California of cancer. She was 88 years old. Betty was born on December 10, 1933, in Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Elvin and Lucy Langston. She graduated from Lone Pine High School in 1951. Betty married Leon in 1951....
BISHOP, CA
Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
CLOVIS, CA
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno

Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
FRESNO, CA
Visalia native supports U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Aircraft

Airman Brandon Hensley, a native of Visalia, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in support of the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Hensley joined the Navy three years ago. “I went with one of my best friends to a recruiting station, and while I was there the recruiter...
VISALIA, CA
Tori Tarlton crowned Caruthers Queen

Senior Tori Tarlton is crowned Caruthers Fair Queen at the 93rd Annual District Fair, Sept. 28, 2022. Tarlton has grown up attending the event every fall from a young age, but this year she decided to compete upon hearing about her grandma’s entry for queen in 1960. First stage...
FRESNO, CA
Police searching for 11-year-old missing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing on Monday. Police say Alias Lugo was last seen around 3:30 p.m. after walking away from his home in the 500 block of North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont avenues. Alias is 4 […]
FRESNO, CA
Education
Sports
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
State Route 190 Partially Reopens from Flash Flood Closure

INYO COUNTY – Caltrans reopened a section of State Route 190 last night, nearly a month after it was closed due to flash floods and debris flows. The closure between Dirty Socks Hot Spring and Darwin Road on SR 190 has been lifted, and vehicles can now access the western entrance to Death Valley National Park and Panamint Springs from U.S. 395 in Lone Pine and Olancha.
LONE PINE, CA
Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall

The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
HANFORD, CA
Lots of Traffic Tickets Coming for Fresno’s Notoriously Bad Drivers

Fresno’s notoriously bad drivers had better stop speeding, driving while under the influence, and texting while behind the wheel. Not to mention no longer blowing through stop signs and red lights. The Fresno Police Department announced Tuesday that it has received a $500,000 grant to increase traffic patrols and...
FRESNO, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order

Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
FRESNO, CA

