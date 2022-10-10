ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Mike Mankiller
3d ago

tribal history should be an elective just like black history is now when it comes to things like crt and gender studies it should be banned in the 70s when i was in jr.high sex ed students needed parents permission and we learned about both genders reproductive parts and how and why they were there one week was about the boys next week was about the girls this was health class which was mandatory in 7th grade one thing they did not try to tell us was boys could be girls and girls could be boys or tell us there is as many genders as you want there to be and teachers called you by your name not a pro noun when most youn kids don't know what a noun is or verb adverbs adjectives and the rest of things in english language so if the laws stop this stupid fantasy land teaching that's good

poncacitynow.com

Stitt Looks to Build New Governor’s Mansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of News Channel 8’s in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor’s mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt’s office said...
TULSA, OK
Z94

The Weirdest Laws In Oklahoma

If you scour the internet long enough, you'll naturally come across tidbits of information sharing some of the weirdest laws in the land. Even worse, social media will latch onto a soundbyte to gain massive notoriety from a public that is interested enough to share misinformation, but not interested enough to dig into the truth between the lines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
Tulsa, OK
Education
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
TULSA, OK
Person
Chuck Hoskin
Person
Monroe Nichols
poncacitynow.com

Five Oklahoma Tribes to Endorse Joy Hofmeister for Governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Commitment 2022: Race for Oklahoma State Senate District 22

It's almost time for elections in Oklahoma. As the Nov. 8 elections approach, KOCO 5 is speaking with the candidates running for office. One of the races we're looking at is the state Senate race for District 22, which covers the northwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. Click here for more information about Oklahoma's 22nd Senate District.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Organization Looking To Increase Voter Turnout

The Oklahoma League of Women Voters is working to get information into voter's hands before election day. The group said it is working on handing out 80,000 pamphlets filled with information about the ballot ahead of election day. "We want to be able to get information on who is running...
OKLAHOMA STATE
#Oklahoma Legislature#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Repeal Efforts Expected#The Inter Tribal Council#Hb 1775
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage

Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

2023 Teacher Of The Year Finalists Announced

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister revealed the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE

