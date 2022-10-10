tribal history should be an elective just like black history is now when it comes to things like crt and gender studies it should be banned in the 70s when i was in jr.high sex ed students needed parents permission and we learned about both genders reproductive parts and how and why they were there one week was about the boys next week was about the girls this was health class which was mandatory in 7th grade one thing they did not try to tell us was boys could be girls and girls could be boys or tell us there is as many genders as you want there to be and teachers called you by your name not a pro noun when most youn kids don't know what a noun is or verb adverbs adjectives and the rest of things in english language so if the laws stop this stupid fantasy land teaching that's good
Comments / 4